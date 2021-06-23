It had been two years since the last girls lacrosse season so the anticipation for the 2021 season was at an all-time high.
The Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders stole the show throughout the year by winning both the Finger Lakes league title and the Class D sectional championship while forging a 15-3 record.
The Penn Yan Mustangs (11-3) finished second in the Finger Lakes league standings as they secured the No. 1 seed in the Class D sectional bracket.
The Mustangs were led all season long by US Lacrosse All-American and Finger Lakes Midfielder of the Year Hayley Anderson.
Anderson produced 61 goals and 38 assists, placing her in fifth for points in Section V with 99.
Her 61 goals tied for the third most and her 38 assists was tied for sixth in Section V this season.
The Mustang senior also was fourth in Section V with 57 ground balls.
One moment that Anderson will remember from her senior year was her season-high 11-point performance against Wayne Central on May 12 when she finished with a hat-trick and eight assists in a 17-3 win.
Anderson’s teammates Grace Ledgerwood, Hannah Parsons and Kaley Griffin were also named to the first team.
As for the other Finger Lakes All-American, Sophie Lyko was the leader for the Pal-Mac Red Raiders and the senior was named a US Lacrosse Academic All-American.
Lyko led her team with 41 goals and 77 total points. She scored at least two goals in every game until being held scoreless against Aquinas in the sectional final, yet the Red Raiders still won 12-8 thanks to players like Alea Javorowsky, Lyko’s senior teammate who was named Attacker of the Year in the Finger Lakes.
Lyko’s 36 assists was tied for the eighth most and her 77 total points was tied for the tenth most points in Section V.
Javorowsky led her team with 45 assists which was the third most in all of Section V. She also was tied for the seventh most points in Section V with 78 points.
Lyko and Javorowsky combined for over 41 percent of Pal-Mac’s points on the season.
Teammates Kylie Waeghe, Grace Seither and Haleigh LaRocca all were named to the first team.
Waeghe finished with the sixth most goals in the Section V with 58 goals.
Freshman Molly Seither was named to the second team after the Red Raider finished in a tie for fifth in ground balls in Section V with 56.
Grace Seither was tied for the eighth most in Section V in ground balls.
The Waterloo Indians (13-5) finished in third place in the FL league standings after head coach Andy Lee led them to the Class D sectional semifinals. Lee was named Finger Lakes Coach of the Year but couldn’t lead the team to a deep postseason run without senior Allie Smith.
A leader on the field, in the huddle and off the field, Smith’s play was just as good as her leadership and she was named Defender of the Year.
She was a huge piece in front of junior goaltender Dana Jolly who had an over 50 percent saving percentage. Jolly was named to second team.
Smith and her teammates Madison DeFrancesco, Natalie DiSanto were also named to first team.
DeFrancesco finished in a tie for ninth in all of Section V with 51 goals on the season.
Newark/Midlakes’ Cara Walker was also named to first team after the Midlakes senior finished with the fifth-most goals in Section V with 60.
Walker had 77 total points on the season which was tied for the 10th in Section V. She also was 10th with 67 draw controls.
Mynderse/Romulus’ Sydeny Sandroni, Brooke Bonetti, Geneva’s Allie Klestinec, Rylie McGhan and Marcus Whitman’s Grace Morse were also named to first team for the Finger Lakes.
McGhan finished ninth in draw controls for Section V with 68.
Pal-Mac was the only Finger Lakes team that raised a championship trophy at season’s end, but the future is bright for multiple teams with 20 sophomores or younger being named to the All-League selections this season.