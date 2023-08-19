WATKINS GLEN — Denny Hamlin tore through Watkins Glen International and took the 40th pole position of his career on Saturday ahead of the Shriner’s Children 200 Xfinity race.
With a top speed of 125.298 miles per hour and a top time of 1:10.392, the No. 11 driver beat out William Byron by .19 seconds and Michael McDowell by .197 seconds.
Hamlin’s scorching lap on Saturday earned him his third road course pole of the season.
“I’ve put a lot of work in to get better at them,” Hamlin said of his improvement on road courses. “We’re see progression of getting faster on road courses and then it’s up to me to start to do it for multiple laps.”
With so many drivers having so much on the line, Hamlin thinks that the number of cautions will be crucial to see how aggressive drivers become on Sunday, but also noted that the multitude of storylines are left off the track.
“I think if we have a bunch of cautions, we could see something crazy, but you can’t win it form the third row, so it kind of depends,” Hamlin said. “It’s more of a storyline than it is on the race track, so I don’t expect any surprises tomorrow.
Needing a big weekend, Chase Elliott will start 15th on Sunday’s race after failing to make it out of the first round of qualifying. Points leader Martin Truex Jr., who won at Watkins in 2017, will start 19th.
Hamlin sits firmly in a postseason spot with two wins on the season and is second in regular season points. Hamlin, a minority owner of 23XI Racing owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan, set the pace for 23XI racer Bubba Wallace, who will start 12th on the grid on Sunday.
“(Bubba’s) team just has to execute the best they possibly can,” Hamlin said. “If they do that, then I think they have a good shot.”
Wallace currently is just inside the postseason cutoff by 28 points.
Defending champion Kyle Larson will start fifth on the grid on Sunday.