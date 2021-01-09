The Canandaigua and Red Jacket Rotary organizations have announced a joint effort to co-host a winter boutique benefit auction. Proceeds will support local and international Rotary projects.
Local businesses like Wegmans, Canandaigua Insurance Agency, Uptown Automotive, F. G. Rayburn Construction, and Thompson Health have signed on as sponsors.
Auction bidding will begin Jan. 24 and run through Feb. 4. A variety of goods will be available, including gift certificates from local gift shops, restaurants, wine shops, and sports shops, along with artwork, services, and other unusual items.
To view items or to bid, visit williamkentinc.com and follow the link for the Rotary Auction.