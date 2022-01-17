Ontario County

PHELPS — Christopher R. Blood, 35, of Phelps, was charged Saturday by the sheriff's office with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the charges stem from a domestic incident.

HOPEWELL — Michael J. Todd, 38, of Hopewell, was charged Saturday by the sheriff's office with first-degree criminal contempt.

Todd is accused of violating the terms of a court order of protection by punching the protected party.

Seneca County

SENECA FALLS — Bryan T. Rugenstein, 57, of Seneca Falls, was charged Sunday by town police with fifth-degree criminal solicitation and petit larceny.

Police said Rugenstein secured a personal check from another person with a promise to buy merchandise for the person, but didn't do so, instead using a third party to cash the check.

Wayne County

LYONS  — Michael C. Cline, 41, of Lyons, was charged Saturday by state police with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol.

LYONS — Destiny M. Wagner, 31, of Newark, was charged Saturday by state police with fourth-degree criminal mischief.

DWI

The following person was charged with driving while intoxicated:

• Robert J. Davies, 42, of Canandaigua, by state police Saturday in Hopewell. Davies also was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

AUO

The following person was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation:

• Zachery D. Struczewski, 24, of Fairport, by Penn Yan police Saturday. Struczewski was charged with third-degree AUO and speeding.

