Ontario County
PHELPS — Christopher R. Blood, 35, of Phelps, was charged Saturday by the sheriff's office with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child.
Police said the charges stem from a domestic incident.
HOPEWELL — Michael J. Todd, 38, of Hopewell, was charged Saturday by the sheriff's office with first-degree criminal contempt.
Todd is accused of violating the terms of a court order of protection by punching the protected party.
Seneca County
SENECA FALLS — Bryan T. Rugenstein, 57, of Seneca Falls, was charged Sunday by town police with fifth-degree criminal solicitation and petit larceny.
Police said Rugenstein secured a personal check from another person with a promise to buy merchandise for the person, but didn't do so, instead using a third party to cash the check.
Wayne County
LYONS — Michael C. Cline, 41, of Lyons, was charged Saturday by state police with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and driving while ability impaired by drugs/alcohol.
LYONS — Destiny M. Wagner, 31, of Newark, was charged Saturday by state police with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
DWI
The following person was charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Robert J. Davies, 42, of Canandaigua, by state police Saturday in Hopewell. Davies also was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.
AUO
The following person was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation:
• Zachery D. Struczewski, 24, of Fairport, by Penn Yan police Saturday. Struczewski was charged with third-degree AUO and speeding.