Ontario County
GENEVA — Thomas C. Brinson Jr., 67, of Geneva, was charged Tuesday by city police with failure to register as a sex offender.
Police said Brinson, a Level 3 offender, moved to another residence but failed to notify the police department, as is required by law.
He was arraigned at the county jail and remanded without bail.
CANANDAIGUA — Rayfield D. Williams Jr., 41, of Canandaigua, was charged Tuesday by city police with second-degree forgery.
Police said Williams put incorrect and misleading information on a sex offender change-of-address form, and incorrect information on his required 90-day address verification form.
CANANDAIGUA — William Cole, 31, of Canandaigua, was charged Tuesday by state police with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Yates County
PENN YAN — Gary A. Anderson Jr., 41, of Penn Yan, was charged Tuesday by village police with fourth-degree grand larceny.
Anderson is accused of stealing a debit card and using it to make several withdrawals.
PENN YAN — Jacob A. Thornton, 24, of Montour Falls, Schuyler County, was charged Friday by village police with aggravated family offense and second-degree criminal contempt.
Thornton allegedly violated the terms of a court order of protection.
DWI
The following person was charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Shawn Zimmerman, 30, of Galen, by the Wayne County sheriff's office Tuesday following the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in September in Galen.
Petit Larceny
The following people were charged with petit larceny:
• Jessica D. Maines, 40, of Waterloo, by Seneca Falls police Tuesday. Maines is accused of stealing merchandise from Walmart.
• Naijayla A. Johnson, 19, of Syracuse, by state police Tuesday in Junius.
• Niani S. Johnson, 23, of Syracuse, by state police Tuesday in Junius.