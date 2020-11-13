Ontario County
RICHMOND — Kyle R. Sage, 27, of Hemlock, was charged Thursday by state police with disseminating indecent material to minors.
Seneca County
ROMULUS — Carlos H. Lozada, age not provided, of Seneca Falls, was charged Friday by the sheriff's office with third-degree criminal tampering and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Lozada, who is incarcerated at the county Correctional Facility, is accused of damaging a sprinkler head and causing one of the housing units to flood.
ROMULUS — Damon D. Steele, 22, of Seneca Falls, was charged Thursday by the sheriff's office with aggravated family offense and attempted criminal contempt.
Steele, who is incarcerated at the county Correctional Facility, is accused of writing letters to a person with a court order of protection against him. The letters were intercepted by corrections staff, police said.
WATERLOO — David C. Seely, 30, of Waterloo, was charged Thursday by state police with computer trespass.
Wayne County
LYONS — Cassiopeia L. Joslyn, 36, of Macedon, was charged Friday by the sheriff's office with fourth-degree grand larceny and felony misuse of food stamps.
Joslyn is accused of failing to report household income to the county Department of Social Services while receiving public assistance. As a result, police said she received more than $1,000 in illegal benefits.
CLYDE — Richie A. Stokes, 32, of Clyde, was charged Thursday by state police with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
DWI
The following people were charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Angel Gregorio Lopez Sancez, 22, of Sodus, by the Wayne County sheriff's office Thursday in Sodus.
• Terrance A. Wolak, 48, of Canandaigua, by state police Thursday in Canandaigua.
AUO
The following people were charged with aggravated unlicensed operation:
• Dianna L. Johnson, 37, of Dundee, by Penn Yan police Thursday. Johnson was charged with second-degree AUO.
• Joshua J. Roberts, 33, of Penn Yan, by Penn Yan police Thursday. Johnson was charged with second-degree AUO.