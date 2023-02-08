Seneca County
WATERLOO — State police charged an 18-year-old Waterloo resident Monday with third-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree criminal mischief.
WATERLOO — Matthew K. Northrup, 35, of Waterloo, was charged Sunday by the sheriff's office with fourth-degree criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.
Northrup is accused of damaging a door in the presence of four minors.
Wayne County
ARCADIA — Trei A. Huntsman, 25, of Arcadia, was charged Tuesday by the sheriff's office with fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Police said Huntsman punched a hole in a wall and prevented someone from calling 911 during a domestic dispute.
WILLIAMSON — Rasheed Y. Williams, 30, of Rochester, was charged Monday by state police with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
SODUS — Vincent Depaul, 35, of East Syracuse, Onondaga County, was charged Monday by state police with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal trespass.
SODUS — Brandon L. Rudy, 33, of Kirkville, Onondaga County, was charged Monday by state police with second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary, fourth-degree grand larceny, and third-degree criminal trespass.
Yates County
PENN YAN — Edward F. Galvin III, 35, of Penn Yan, was charged Monday by village police with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Galvin allegedly was in possession of returnable bottles and cans that had been stolen from the First Baptist Church. Police said the cans were a donation for the Boy Scouts.
DUNDEE — Steffen A. Hill, 30, of Shortsville, was charged Thursday by the sheriff's office with second-degree aggravated harassment and making a threat of mass harm. Police said both charges are misdemeanors.
Hill allegedly made a threatening comment on social media that he was going to pick up arms and take over Dundee Central School due to an instructional change. The school resource officer deemed the threat credible and organized a large police presence at the school until dismissal.
State police interviewed Hill at his home and determined the threat was not imminent.
Hill was taken to the county jail for arraignment.
DWI
The following person was charged with driving while intoxicated:
• Adam C. Nedvesky, 38, of Arcadia, by the Wayne County sheriff's office Tuesday in Arcadia.
DWAI (Drugs)
The following person was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs:
• Michael W. McAllister, 45, of Geneva, by state police Monday in Hopewell. Police said the charge is a felony.
Registration
The following people were charged with driving while registration is suspended:
• Ethan C. Voorheis, 22, of Dundee, by Penn Yan police Tuesday. Voorheis also was charged with driving an uninspected vehicle.
• Abigail L. Quilon, 53, of Geneva, by Penn Yan police Tuesday.
Petit Larceny
The following person was charged with petit larceny:
• Lucy Puryear, 52, of Ovid, by the Seneca County sheriff's office Saturday. Puryear is accused of stealing a shopping cart from the Ovid Big M.