GENEVA — A woman accused of stealing money from a local non-profit organization was arrested Tuesday by Geneva police.
Melissa J. Archie, 53, of Pulteney Street, was charged by detectives with fourth-degree grand larceny (class E felony).
Police said Archie stole more than $1,000 from Neighbors 4U, a non-profit organization at Geneva Garden Apartments. Archie, a resident of the apartment complex, was an officer in the organization.
Archie was released with an appearance ticket for Geneva City Court.