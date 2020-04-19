SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. in partnership with Audubon is hosting a Pollinator Garden Workshop at 2 p.m. April 25 online in a live webinar format accessible on the Zoom conference platform.
The workshop will be hosted by SUNY ESF student pollinator researcher Molly Jacobson.
Registration is required at senecameadows.com.
Participants will learn the importance of pollination, some unknown pollinators, and learn what makes for a suitable pollinator friendly garden. Jacobson will also walk participants through the basic garden layout and a list of plants that will attract native pollinators in your garden.