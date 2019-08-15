TRUMANSBURG — A quilt raffle will befit the Ulysses Philomathic Library, 74 E. Main St.
Created by Hilary Gifford, who has been sewing since she was a child, and working as a full-time fabric artist since 1980, the quilt is titled “Test Pattern.”
Gifford said the quilt exemplifies her fascination with color, gesture, texture, and how they combine to influence our senses.
Tickets are on sale at the circulation desk; $5 each or five for $20. The drawing will take place at the Ulysses Philomathic Library Association’s 38th Annual Candlelight Dinner on Nov. 2.
Info: (607) 387-5623.
