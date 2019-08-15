Weather Alert

...NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON... NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE OVER PORTIONS OF THE WESTERN SOUTHERN TIER AND WESTERN FINGER LAKES THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON, INCLUDING MUCH OF CATTARAUGUS AND ALLEGANY COUNTIES, AND THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF WYOMING, LIVINGSTON, AND ONTARIO COUNTIES. SOME OF THESE STORMS WILL PRODUCE WIND GUSTS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND HAIL, ALONG WITH BRIEF HEAVY RAINFALL. A FEW STORMS MAY BECOME SEVERE WITH ISOLATED DAMAGING WINDS AND LARGE HAIL.