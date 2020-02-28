SENECA FALLS — The first Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls will hold its annual pie sale on Pi Day, which is Saturday, March 14 (the mathematical term pi is 3.14).
The sale will be held in the church meeting hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a wide variety of home baked pies provided by church members, offered at $10 each.
The church is at 23 Cayuga St. Please use the back door, off the parking lot, and come down the short flight of stairs or use the elevator to the right of the back lobby.