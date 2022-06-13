GENEVA — The 382, a new retail shop specializing in sustainability, has opened downtown. The shop at 68 Seneca St., had a three-day grand opening earlier this month.
“Here at The 382 it’s just as much about the experience while shopping as it is about the quality products you’re shopping for,” said Vicki Durette, shop owner. “I have always dreamed of owning my own little downtown shop complete with all the quintessential aspects that I enjoy shopping. A classic shop. The smallest details have been considered and all the items are labeled with sugarcane, biodegradable tags. Our gift cards are made of balsa wood and customers are encouraged to forgo a printed receipt and opt for digital receipt of purchase.”
The 382 offers bags made of recycled materials or renewable new materials that support sustainability as well as a collection of products that are not found at major retailers, like pineapple leather and recycled billboards. The 382 also offers a little something for everyone in the family, including cod skin dog treats for the family pup. Durette said they are just as addicting for dogs as potato chips are for humans.
Hand-selected items available at The 382 must have good reason to be sourced outside of the U.S. For instance, their cork bags come direct from Portugal, home of the largest number of cork oak trees. The 382 has otherwise sought hard to find garments that are made, dyed and sewn in the U.S.
“We only want to work with companies that offer the highest level of ethical and environmental standards,” Durette said “This has been exceptionally challenging since this is only available in 2% of textile production. That’s why The 382 has insisted that our apparel meets the Global Organic Textile Standard and are screen printed with certified organic, vegan, water based inks, which is better for the environment and the people wearing the finished product.”
The store also offers recycled and gently loved purses, handbags, and totes, called “Purse Salvation.” In the future, The 382 plans to take in “previously carried” purses and offer credit towards an in-house purchase of a new more earth friendly bag, as another way to divert bags from the landfill.
The 382 will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. - 6pm, Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for their website that will allow customers to shop sustainable and unique products wherever they find themselves, and follow @the382shop on Instagram and The 382 Facebook page for an up-to-date schedule of events.
About The 382
The mission of the 382 is to share both the products and ideas to further a lifestyle that is environmentally conscious and offers the least waste options. Its purpose is to give, support and encourage the causes out there making a difference, and serve as a specialized retail shop with a purpose. They offer their “Purpose Bag” and “Purpose T-Shirt” on a regular basis, to provide monetary support to various organizations and programs that are building families, homes, education, and animal support. All proceeds of these items will be donated.