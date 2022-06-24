WATKINS GLEN — A partnership that began when the Sahlen Packing Company took over the entitlement sponsorship of the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen in 2003 is marking two decades this weekend as Watkins Glen International hosts one of the most anticipated sports car races on the calendar.
Joe Sahlen, president of the five-generation family business that produces high-quality meat products, drove for his own Team Sahlen racing team in Grand-Am from 2006-2013, and competed himself in the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.
“It’s rare to have a partner as dedicated to the product on the track, as well as the fan experience off the track, as Joe Sahlen is,” said Watkins Glen International president Michael Printup. “We truly appreciate everything the Sahlen family and Sahlen Packing Company has contributed to racing at The Glen over the past two decades and we are honored to have them as part of our family.”
The Buffalo-based Sahlen Packing Company Inc. has been in business for more than 150 years.
“It’s great to have ties with such a historic racing venue like Watkins Glen International,” said Joe Sahlen. “At Sahlen’s, we share a lot of the same qualities and values as the track, along with a passionate customer base.”
Sahlen’s representatives will join in the pre-race festivities for the six-hour endurance race featuring an impressive 49-car field that includes some of the most famous names in racing such as Jimmie Johnson, Sebastian Bourdais, Ricky Taylor, Jordan Taylor, Andy Lally and Jarett Andretti.
Members of the Sahlen family will serve as the Grand Marshal, giving the command for the field to fire their engines. And Kerri Zwirelein – the director of Bakery, Deli, Prepared Food for Tops Markets – will be the honorary starter and will wave the green flag for the start of the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen.
The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen caps off the weekend on Sunday, beginning at 10:40 a.m. To purchase race tickets, call 1-866-461-RACE or visit TheGlen.com.
Additionally, fans at home can experience flag-to-flag coverage on Peacock in the U.S. and IMSA.com/TVLive elsewhere. USA Network picks up live coverage at 2 p.m. and continues through the race finish.