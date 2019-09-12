WATERLOO — The Seneca County Planning Board will review the special-use permit and site plan for Seneca Dairy Systems when its meets at 7 p.m. today in the former Office of the Aging room at the county office building.
Developer Earl Martin has proposed Seneca Dairy Systems as a three-phase, 10-year project. The business, which would be built on former Seneca Army Depot land Martin owns, would manufacture galvanized steel products for the dairy industry.
County planners also will review an application for a special-use permit from Khaled Awad and Samantha Walker. They want to convert a garage into a bakery at their Route 89 home in Fayette.