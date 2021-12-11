SENECA FALLS — Seneca Meadows Inc. recognized and celebrated its essential employees who are military veterans recently.
Currently, Seneca Meadows employs six veterans from the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. The company has a resource network named S.E.R.V.E. with the objective to Support, Empower and Retain Veteran Employees.
The S.E.R.V.E Network is part of a broader resource provided by SMI’s parent company, Waste Connections. It was formed to honor, appreciate and assist in the development of fellow veteran employees in an effort to repay the sacrifices they made for their country. The network provides a community where they can connect with other veteran employees, share their experiences, and grow as leaders in the organization.
“It is an honor and a privilege to work alongside the veterans on the Seneca Meadows team,” SMI District Manager Kyle Black said. “They are our heroes! We humbly thank them for their service to our country.”
