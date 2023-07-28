CANANDAIGUA — The 24-hour Shootout for Soldiers event has increased in popularity over the years across the country. The latest event begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. at Canandaigua Academy.
The event is comprised of 24, 1-hour games in a row and is open to men’s and women’s teams of all ages and abilities. Every team that registers plays in at least one, 1-hour game and will be matched with an opposing team of similar age and abilities. Players will be placed on one of two teams, Stars or Stripes.
Games begin at 10 a.m. and continue through Sunday at 10 a.m. The event is open to spectators and will feature bounce houses, food trucks, live music and more.
Throughout the 24 hours, the slate of games will feature Club lacrosse teams, alumni games featuring Newark, Geneva and others. There will be numerous specialty games such as a girls vs. boys stick swap Sunday morning, an all-goalie game, the Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports wheelchair game on Saturday at 4 p.m. in the field house and what has become one of the most anticipated games across the countrywide Shootout for Soldiers initiative, the midnight costume game.
Donations can be made throughout the event, either in person or at https://canandaigua.shootoutforsoldiers.com/Race/Donate/NY/Canandaigua/ShootoutforSoldiersCanandaigua2023.
As of Friday at noon, more than $67,000 has been raised towards the goal of $85,000.
The goal of the event is three-fold: to create awareness about the challenges veterans face when they return home; to engage assistance from the community toward veterans; and to raise money to benefit local programs that assist veterans. What started as a single event in Washington D.C. has spread to 12 cities across the United States, encompassing 288 hours of fundraising lacrosse.