I am lucky to have maintained a 40-year-old friendship that blossomed during middle school.
Anne and I have gone on to live very different lives, but our shared past growing up in suburban Rochester has kept us connected. And now, composting does the same.
When I say different lives I mean it. I live in small-town upstate New York; she resides in New York City. I work part time for a newspaper; she works uber-time as a practicing gynecologist, public health doctor and professor. I walk my dog; she runs 5Ks and marathons.
I am grateful that when she comes upstate to see her mother she stops by in Seneca Falls, or Evergreen Falls has her now 16-year-old daughter coined our town years ago.
It was during that long-ago visit that Anne wondered (chided?) me for washing out plastic bags and hanging them on my laundry line. I shared that there was a landfill down the road and I was trying to minimize my contribution to its growth. I believe I also showed her my old compost container and explained that much of her home city’s trash and organics were a big reason why that landfill was growing ever higher.
I had no idea then, but a seed was planted. And I am thrilled.
During her most recent visit last month, we caught up, enjoyed some pizza and wings and turned my compost pile. That was on Anne’s vacation bucket list.
Her husband jokes that composting is her new religion. And indeed the chore I put off (turning the compost pile) was one she reveled in. I pointed out the healthy worms despite the cold temperatures and the steaming core that shows my pile is working. I explained my three-bin system of compost, cover and finished product. Anne grabbed a pitchfork and asked her daughter to take a photo.
And I learned from her how one can compost in New York City.
At first, Anne would save and freeze her vegetable scraps and drop them off at a composting site at her subway stop. She caught the fever, sharing the same pride I have when our family of four has less than a bag of trash a week.
But my friend is a self-described organizer.
Tired of schlepping her organic waste to the subway stop, she wondered about getting bins in the basement of her apartment building for pickup by the New York City Department of Sanitation — for both her convenience and to encourage composting among her neighbors.
Anne crafted a plan, overcame building bureaucracy and made it happen. How she has time/energy with such a demanding job and two kids I do not know. But as I told her, she simply rocks.
Our texts since her mid-February visit have been environmental heavy. She sent me a link to a story about South Korean composting success. She excitedly texted photos of her next to the food waste bin in her building’s basement (“I was the first to use it!”) and a fuzzy selfie with two sanitation workers who came to pick it up.
“My food is on its way to a giant compost pile upstate! Not your landfill!,” she wrote.
Another text noted “You taught me and now I will teach a building of 212 apartments. ... Not sending my garbage to you was a motivator. And learning about methane.”
Her learning is indeed being passed on to others; one recent evening, while working with the Department of Santitaion, she gave out 50 compost containers to her building’s residents. Two filled bins were picked up three times last week and she thinks she’ll need more.
So in this moment of fear about spreading viruses, let’s think about spreading other things — like education. It’s hard to feel like our actions can make a difference, but this unexpected development shows they do.
And the beauty of this story is there’s not just a little less garbage coming to the nearby landill, but that education is always evolving.
Last month in the same kitchen where Anne first wondered why I was washing out plastic bags, she started telling me about a plant-based laundry soap that she swears by and doesn’t come in those big plastic bottles (which I still buy out of habit and laziness).
I write the name down on my fridge calendar, a new tip from an old friend.