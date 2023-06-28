As the saying goes, the only things that are certain in life are death and taxes.
Most of us complain about them — taxes, that is — but if you don’t have an escrow on your mortgage, it can be a huge struggle to come up with the money when those taxes are due.
Wayne County has a setup where you can pay half of your county and town taxes to your town in February and then the other half by the end of March. Or, you can wait and have all of your tax bill go to the county. Around the beginning of May, the county treasurer’s office will send a letter, offering the option of setting up a payment plan, with a percentage down, and then payments beginning by the end of July.
Or, you can be like me the past two years: Make the first payment in February and then pay the balance of your bill all at once, usually by the end of May. I incur a little interest, but I think it’s worth it to eliminate the worry of being seriously in arrears.
Seneca County offers a similar plan if your taxes are a year late. For example, right now they are allowing a plan — 20% down and 10 payments — for taxes unpaid from 2021.
Neither Ontario nor Yates counties have plans. They are not alone. A lot of New York’s counties don’t. I checked in with the New York State Association of Counties, and even they don’t know how many counties allow tax payment plans. NYSAC Deputy Director Mark Levigne said he didn’t think many did.
I suspect there is a cost associated with administering the plans, which might discourage counties from doing it. However, counties already spend money on lots of things that contribute to public service, and maybe some that don’t. Still, frugality should not trump creating a needed opportunity.
In Wayne County, more than 500 taxpayers take advantage of the payment plan in a typical year, so it is well worth it from a resident’s point of view.
The idea of a payment plan in Wayne belonged to the late Don Colvin, who was Savannah town supervisor for 48 years. He was very old-school; for him, it meant that people always came first. His philosophy was that the county should not be in the business of taking homes if it can help it. The late Tom Warnick, then county treasurer, agreed. That help came in the form of the payment plan. Wayne County’s current treasurer, Patrick Schmitt, is of the same mind.
To get an answer to my question, Lavigne emailed county treasurers all over New York, asking if they had payment plans. Schmitt told me about the correspondence.
A huge advocate for helping residents pay their taxes and avoid foreclosure, Schmitt, I am sure, will readily offer that Wayne County will work within the law with any taxpayer who reaches out for assistance.
Maybe the question, and this column, will kick-start other treasurers and county lawmakers — near and far — to begin thinking as Schmitt does. Government should always be willing to facilitate public service that is truly meaningful to its constituents, even if it causes a bump in the budget.
