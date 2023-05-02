Now I get it. The mushy, gushy feeling that comes over nanas, grandmas, nonnies and whatever they choose to be called when they think about their children’s offspring, whether they are biological or not.
The showing of photos, the recounting of funny stories, the bragging about how smart, cute (add your own adjective) the child is. All of that.
I’m a Mimi now. My daughter’s partner has two little boys who have become, in a very short time, the delight of my life. My husband is Pop, which has somehow morphed into Pop-Pop. This is the first time around for us in these roles, and we are loving it.
There is no dearth of grandparents in their lives. But we are lucky because somehow, they just naturally made more room and fit us in. The youngest, who is 4, told me recently when he and I and my daughter were planning to go to a bookstore, that Pop-Pop should come too.
“He can’t, sweet boy,” I said. “He has to work.”
After a frown, he said, “That’s too bad. I want all of the family to go.”
It melted my heart.
Later on, we met the older boy, who is 9, for dinner. It always astounds me that we can go out to eat with these two without wanting to run out of the restaurant. My kids weren’t this well-behaved.
These two boys are funny, smart and surprisingly amicable most of the time. They enjoy all the things that you would expect from boys that age. They are impulsive, but sweet. Meltdowns are seldom, and they are brief. These kids understand alternatives and they make good choices.
It’s not unusual for me, really, to embrace people who catch me emotionally. It’s why I say I have three daughters. The third is a young lady who lived with us at one point in a very tough situation. We bonded, and I told her boyfriend recently that David and I claim her.
Maybe it’s because I lost my parents young. I was 18 and they were both gone. I have no siblings, and none of my relatives stepped up. Others did; I cobbled together a support system of people who loved me.
Family is not always just biology. Especially these days, family is who you choose to love and include in your life. If you have a big heart, you are likely to feel close to people of all ages you have the opportunity to connect with. I know that I do.