A brain injury can happen anytime, anywhere to anyone. Brain injuries do not discriminate. An injury that happens in an instant can bring a lifetime of physical, cognitive and behavior challenges. Brain injury is a leading cause of death and disability in the United States and is more common than Breast Cancer, HIV & AIDS, Spinal Cord Injury and Multiple Sclerosis combined!
5.3 million people live with a life-long disability as a result of a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), with many unable to live independently without supports. Early and comprehensive care can greatly improve outcomes. Our services and programs allow brain injury survivors and people with disabilities the dignity of living more independently, while preventing them from being inappropriately placed in nursing home, institutional settings or from becoming homeless.
We serve adults from 18 years and older with brain injuries and other disabilities. Our program is interactive and offers cognitive exercises, community outings, daily meals and snacks, and activities including arts and crafts, games, cooking/baking, gardening, and daily opportunities for wildlife encounters in our Wildlife Education Program!
Bridges For Brain Injury, Inc. is a New York State Medicaid Waiver provider of home and community based services to adult survivors (18yrs & up) of brain injuries, those with physical disabilities & debilitating diseases within the Rochester, Finger Lakes & Southern Tier Regions. Services can be funded through the Medicaid Waiver, Managed Care or private pay.