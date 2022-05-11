Waterloo freshman shortstop Madison Westerberg is the first non-pitcher to take home the Finger Lakes East Player of the Week award this season, and for good reason.
The ninth-grade powerhouse helped Waterloo to three straight wins in one week by going 5-for-7 at the plate with four doubles, four runs scored, five runs batted in and a home run.
Madison is the daughter of Sean and Kim Westerberg. Currently, the Waterloo Indians are 11-4 overall and 9-1 in the league. They occupy the top spot in the Finger Lakes East and are enjoying a four-game win streak. The end of the regular season is rapidly approaching for all schools in all spring sports, and Waterloo has just five games remaining in its before the postseason begins.
They play a crucial home game against Wayne Central (10-3, 8-2) today. The Eagles are one game behind Waterloo in the league standings. After today’s game against Wayne, the team hits the road for games against Geneva and Brighton before finishing their season with a two-game homestand against Penn Yan and Mynderse.