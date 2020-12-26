Last December I received an email from a local resident who watched several flocks of Canada geese flying north that morning. Since it was an unseasonably warm day, he was concerned the birds were fooled into believing that winter was over and were migrating north months early.
This person probably witnessed the daily movement — rather than migratory movement — of geese from their nightly roosting location to their daytime feeding locations. Most migration is dictated by day length rather than the temperature on a single or even handful of days. But I can understand why seeing geese flying north on a warm winter day can be confusing. Essentially, we all learned the most basic information about bird migration (they fly south in the fall and north in the spring) and never got to know the exceptions or vast subtleties of the process.
For example, some birds will only fly as far south as they need to in order to find the conditions they require. If conditions change, they can pack up and fly even farther south as needed. As snow accumulates it makes it harder for some birds to find food, so they retreat southward for easier access to bare ground. For other birds, it is the availability of unfrozen water that can dictate migratory behavior. Some birds require open water to catch fish or other aquatic foods, while other species simply rely on open water as a safe place to roost for the night.
Can we spend a little time talking about how amazing it is that water freezes from the top down? Almost every substance on earth freezes from the bottom up — that is, it is denser as a solid than a liquid. Everyone reading this has experienced a bulging plastic bottle of ice, so we all know water expands when frozen. Simply put, it is that swelling that makes ice float: The same mass of water takes up more space as a solid so it is less dense and solid water floats on liquid water. Our ponds, puddles and small lakes eventually freeze over in a typical winter, leaving the liquid water unavailable to most birds.
This year, we had a mild November and early December. That allowed some birds the chance for an extended stopover in the Finger Lakes on their southward journey. For me, sandhill cranes were the embodiment of this phenomenon as they prefer to feed in open areas with shallow water. Sandhill crane sightings have steadily increased in New York for the past few decades, including both nesting birds and those seen in migration. In late November, more than 300 cranes were present in the area including a flock of 275, establishing a high total for a single flock locally (and perhaps the entire state).
As exciting as these numbers are for us, they are miniscule compared to those tallied in the heart of the sandhill crane range farther west and in the Southeast. In fact, sandhill cranes are the most numerous of the world’s 15 crane species and the only one that can support a sport hunt. Estimates put the current population at about 600,000, with about 80 percent congregating along the sandy hills of the Platte River in Nebraska each year on their way south. Therefore, a few hundred cranes in many places in North America would not be news. Although I have seen tens of thousands of sandhill cranes from Alaska to Florida, I still thrill at each and every local sighting. We live on the very fringe of an expanding range and it feels like we can watch history in the making.
Cranes vs. herons
Sandhill cranes are large enough to get noticed but similar enough in appearance to great blue herons that they can be overlooked by casual observers. Unlike herons, cranes fly with their necks extended and unlike storks, the only babies they deliver are the one or two that hatch from their own nests. Most species of cranes have some sort of bare skin patches on their head that can be colorful and serve as ornamentation. The familiar red cap on adult sandhill cranes is unfeathered and distinguishes them from immature birds. Sandhills also have a cluster of feathers that droop over their tail called a bustle, further distinguishing themselves from other look-alike birds in our area.
Additionally, sandhill cranes are very loud with musical vocalizations that are often described as bugle- or trumpet-like. They can be heard from miles away and were very helpful to me recently as I tried to capture some photos of these beautiful birds. I never could find cranes on the ground close enough to photograph well, so I relied on spotting birds flying in to join feeding birds. Often, it was their flight calls that alerted me to their presence before I saw them. Birds would seem to come from every direction in small flocks. Sometimes I would have to wait many minutes before a few would happen over close enough for a photo. With temperatures high enough to keep the shallow water from freezing, the birds were finding enough food to refuel and I was keeping my fingers just warm enough to make this photographic safari comfortable.
Part of the thrill of this particular chase was knowing these moments were fleeting. The warm weather certainly couldn’t last the whole winter and these cranes would almost certainly make their way farther south once the open water turned solid. In fact, I write this story on a day when the temperature is not supposed to rise above 30 degrees and there is five inches of snow on the ground. Laura and I are slated to head out for some exercise and birding once I wrap up this article. My cranes are probably gone but there are plenty of birds remaining that do not consider ice and snow a deal breaker. We will enjoy them instead.
John Van Niel is an environmental conservation professor at Finger Lakes Community College. He lives in Seneca Falls and enjoys exploring wildlife around the world as well as in his own backyard. If you have comments or questions, Van Niel can be contacted at bears@flcc.edu.