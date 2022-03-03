On Friday, March 4, the Lyons Varsity Boys’ Basketball Team will be taking on Oakfield-Alabama at Victor High School with a 7 p.m. tip-off for the Section V Class C2 Championship.
The Lyons Central School District is offering a spectator bus for any Lyons Central School student, employee, or community member for anyone interested in coming out to support the team. Those interested must call by Friday by 12 p.m. at 946-2200, ext. 2202 to reserve a seat on the bus as seating is limited. The bus will be departing promptly at 5:30 p.m.
If you have any questions, contact Athletic Director Steve Veeder at 946-2250. There will be no tickets sold at the site, all tickets must be purchased digitally. Check Section V website or your local athletic administrator for more details about purchasing digital tickets.