In the summer of 1961, I went on vacation with my young family and another family to a spot on Lake Erie. We each rented a cabin and had begun to spend a generous amount of time in the lake waters.
On one of the days, my friend from the other cottage suggested that I try something he had just found out about. He had brought with him a SCUBA tank and regulator (breathing tube).
Back in those days, SCUBA was relatively unknown except on TV. I was big “Sea Hunt” viewer and had a heavy-duty swimming background. He figured that this new sport might be something I needed to test out.
So the adventure began. He had been shown how to attach the gear together and he did. Then he handed me the breathing end of the regulator and told me to put it in my mouth, go under water, and begin breathing. We were in about 3 feet of water so I knew I couldn’t get into too much trouble and I went under water with the regulator in my mouth.
And I breathed, and it worked.
I must say that I was immediately surprised and amazed. That first breath began, for me, a 30-year adventure. Within the next year I worked, studied and trained with fellow from a Rochester YMCA and became a certified diver. He would come down to Jamestown — where I lived — and put me through the tests involved in my certification.
Next, I spent time getting myself trained to the point where I was certified to train others to be certified divers.
From that point on, I trained divers in Jamestown until I had an opportunity to become an aquatic director down in Norfolk, Va. My family and I moved and I started on a series of teaching at venues all over; in dive shops, local YMCAs, and anywhere a training spot could be found.
During that time I had the great experiences of being with some fine instructors, divers and friends. We dove in lakes, the Atlantic, quarries, rivers and pools all over the Tidewater area.
It all began with first breath on that regulator. It awed me then and it was a source of continuing wonder for those thirty years. Even though it became very much second nature to me, I was always filled that same wonder I felt with that first breath back in 1961.
I gave up diving a few years ago and miss it, but I would not want to have missed that first breath and all that came after it. Every one of them was a small adventure of its own.