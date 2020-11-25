When Waterloo native John Schweitz was in eighth grade, he told an older friend from his family that he was going to play in the NBA someday.
It’s a dream countless athletes have, but only a microscopic few get to live. Before he made his dream come true, Schweitz was a Waterloo Indian.
He was named to the New York State Sportswriters Association First Team for small schools during his time with the Tribe.
While few doubted Schweitz’s greatness at a young age, the bridge from wanting to play professional sports to actually doing so is a long journey.
Bob Didsbury, the best friend of John’s older brother, Steve, believed in John’s vision from day one.
“Probably the best player to ever come out of the Finger Lakes,” Didsbury said about John. “He could hit jump shots from half court.”
Didsbury, a retired teacher from Waterloo, served as the Indians head baseball coach for 13 years and still keeps up with John via text-messaging. Didsbury played basketball with Steve Schweitz.
When Didsbury returned to Waterloo after college, he helped with John Schweitz’s development as he was heading into high school.
He remembers a specific drill the two did together. As Didsbury remembers, Schweitz would dribble the ball up the court and shoot a jumper while Didsbury would gather the rebound. Schweitz would then have to run back and touch the other baseline while Didsbury would feed him the ball for the next shot.
Schweitz’s goal was to go 10-for-10. Didsbury said John went 9-for-10 the first time they did the drill; Schweitz wanted to do it again. He went 10-for-10 the next three times.
“There would be some games he wouldn’t even miss a shot,” Didsbury stated. “He’d go like 13-for-13, and that was ridiculous.”
Fresh out of college and done with his own playing careers in baseball and football, Didsbury watched Schweitz grow into a dominant player in high school.
“If you didn’t get to the JV game, you couldn’t get in because when (John) played it was sold out,” Didsbury said.
Schweitz, now 60, went on to play college ball at the University of Richmond before starting his professional career. Schweitz played at Richmond from 1978-82, averaging 15.8 points a game during his time at the NCAA Division I level. He was named All-Virginia at Richmond after posting a 90-plus free throw percentage and scoring in double figures more than 80 times in college.
“He worked hard at that game every single day,” Didsbury said. “He worked 4-5 hours every day from high school all the way through college. He worked at it like it was a job. He was a smart player who could get his shot off. He was a scoring machine.”
It was enough to get noticed not only by professional teams, but by arguably the greatest basketball franchise in history.
In the 1982 NBA draft, Schweitz was selected with the 23rd pick in the sixth round — at 138th overall — by the Boston Celtics. Trying to crack the Celtics’ roster proved to be a monstrous task. In ’82, Boston’s roster included Hall of Fame names such as Kevin McHale, Robert Parish and, of course, Larry Bird.
That didn’t stop Schweitz from giving it all he had, but after multiple of tries to make it onto the roster, Schweitz’s dream of making the NBA began to travel a different route.
Schweitz started his professional career playing for the Maine Lumberjacks of the Continental Basketball Association. He played one year there and another for the Albany Patroons before signing a contract with the Seattle SuperSonics in 1984.
Before signing with the Sonics, Schweitz helped the Patroons win the 1984 CBA championship while averaging 15 points a game. His coach that season was none other than the now-legendary Phil Jackson.
After winning two NBA championships as a New York Knickerbocker player, Jackson went on to win 11 NBA titles as a head coach, six with the Chicago Bulls and five more with the Los Angeles Lakers.
“I told people at that time that Coach Jackson would be an NBA coach soon and would win a championship within three years,” Schweitz said. “He did. I got witnesses to that statement.”
Jackson even mentioned Schweitz in the first book he wrote. Schweitz said Jackson’s “ability to make every player on the team feel equally important to the team’s success” was one reason he turned into one of the game’s legends.
When the Sonics came calling in 1984, Schweitz’s dream had come true.
“I felt very confident that I had a chance to make it because of the style that (the Sonics) played,” Schweitz said. “At that time, they were an opportunistic fast-break team, but very structured on offense when a fast-break opportunity wasn’t there.”
“You’re talking about a guy who could beat Larry Bird and Chris Mullen in a game of horse,” Didsbury said about Schweitz. “He achieved his dream.”
Schweitz said his inspiration was his older brother. Steve Schweitz passed away 40 years ago, while John was at Richmond.
“Steve was eight years older than me,” Schweitz said. “He was my idol growing up, and I tried to emulate myself after him. He played college basketball, and I got to play against older guys all through my teen years. It really helped me get better as those guys would beat on me all summer.”
Schweitz said recalling his favorite NBA moment is easy.
“My first official game, looking up to the sky during the National Anthem for my brother, Steve, and telling him, ‘We made it.’ ”
Schweitz’s stint with Seattle lasted one season. Although not positive, Didsbury believes Schweitz was the final player to score a field goal at the Kingdome; the Sonics moved into their new arena the next season.
Schweitz returned to the CBA the following year to play for the Cincinnati Slammers. Another year passed when he got the chance to play with the Detroit Pistons for three more games in 1986. It would be the final year of Schweitz’s five-season professional career.
He embarked on a coaching career that saw him serve as an assistant at Loyola Marymount, Irvine Valley Community College and Long Beach State. Schweitz moved on to be an assistant coach at Francis Marion University in Florence, S.C. — where he still lives — in the 1999-2000 before being promoted to head coach in 2000-01. He led the Patriots for six seasons, highlighted by a trip to the NCAA Division II regional finals in 2003-04. It was the school’s first tournament appearance.
Schweitz retired from coaching in February 2019 after spending nine years leading the South Florence High School varsity.
“The challenges of playing and coaching are much different,” Schweitz said. “It would take me days to point out the differences. I enjoyed playing much more than coaching.”
Schweitz appeared in 22 NBA games overall. No one from the Finger Lakes or Wayne County leagues has played in pro basketball’s top league since then.
His advice for those harboring dreams of playing hoops at the highest level is simple.
“Have a goal and go for it,” Schweitz said “Understand there will be many obstacles in the way, especially people who don’t understand your passion. Don’t be afraid to dream, but understand that you need some reality for backup. Don’t rely on others to motivate you; self-motivation is the greatest form of motivation. Others can help you, but only you can make you do it. The time, effort, and sacrifices you make can be very difficult, but that’s why most people give up. They settle for what’s easy.
“BEING GOOD IS NOT EASY,” Schweitz emphasized. “I was fortunate as my family was very supportive in my aspirations as a player, although they would probably say I drove them crazy.”
Between making the NBA, playing under Phil Jackson, and a supportive family, Schweitz has a long list of things to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Schweitz is a high school physical education teacher in South Carolina. He and wife Carol have three children, Katarina, Matt and Andrew, and four grandchildren, Lyla, Miles, Silas and Harper.