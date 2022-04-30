The budding years of the Geneva lacrosse program were a huge success. Multiple state titles, All-Americans, and victories over collegiate freshman teams; it all cemented a foundation of strong lacrosse roots for the storied high school.
The roaring 1920s of Geneva lacrosse seemed to indicate the James Loman-led program would become one of the school’s most popular programs by the time the second quarter-century began in 1947.
But, in 1947, Geneva High School lacrosse did not exist.
The last time the team appeared in the school’s yearbook, The Seneca Saga, was 1941. In those days, deadlines for the yearbook occurred in March, well before spring sports began their seasons. Typically, the recap in the yearbooks for spring sports were for the previous year. So, the 1941 yearbook depicted the final Geneva lacrosse season for some time.
“The lacrosse squad closes its abbreviated but most important season of 1940 with three games played and three games won,” the 1941 Seneca Saga read. “Coach Loman appointed Bill Hosting, veteran goalie, captain, in the first Valley game played at Syracuse; and he proved so satisfactory that he also led the Red and Black into battle in the second game played here and what a battle! Fighting desperately from the starting whistle, the boys quickly secured a three-goal lead, the margin of victory, and from that point on it was a give and take ad first one team would score on a cleverly executed play and then the other the final score was 10-7.”
Roughly six months after the 1941 yearbook was published, Japan bombed Pearl Harbor, the United States declared war on Japan, Germany and Italy then declared war on us, and America became fully engaged in World War II.
Fast-forward to the end of the decade. Sports programs had returned to Geneva High School, but lacrosse was not one of them.
Before Geneva lacrosse came back, however, a monumental change was made at the high school.
The 1950 edition of the Seneca Saga ushered in a new era of Geneva High School. Gone were the “Red and Black.” Donning the front cover of the yearbook was a panther. On Page 59, a drawing of a black panther lowered on its haunches, stalking its prey, introduced the sports section of the yearbook. 1950 also marked the year that legendary coach James Loman announced his retirement at an October pep rally. The team photos in the yearbook had “Panthers” stitched in cursive on some of the teams’ apparel — and with that, Geneva would be known as the Panthers forever more.
But, lacrosse still had not returned.
It wasn’t until 1960 when lacrosse made its official return to Geneva High School.
“This spring lacrosse became an official sport at Geneva High,” the 1960 Seneca Saga read. “For three years lacrosse had been played on a trial basis. But because of the great interest shown by students and parents it was brought in as an official spring sport. Under the coaching of Mr. Manners the Panthers played a schedule consisting of nine matches.”
The return to play did not go as successfully as the inception 37 years prior. The Panthers won one game in 1959.
The next decade would prove to be perhaps the most important years of the program as it made its way back to being a mainstay of Geneva spring sports.
Lacrosse slowly began to take hold of the students’ interest. By 1966, the Panthers had clawed their way back to being a strong program with a bright future — and, in 1967, they took back their seemingly rightful place as one of the kings of Upstate New York. With a record of 13-3, Geneva lacrosse boasted one of the best teams in program history.
“With great positive attitude and team effort, Mr. Manners’ stickmen shattered 16 individual and team records on way to the Western Conference title of the Upstate Lacrosse League,” the 1968 Seneca Saga read. “The top scorer was record-breaking Jon Ryan with 58 points.
“The outlook for 1968 seems bright, as 10 of the top 14 scorers will return and no first-string defensemen are leaving. A hard place to fill, however, will be goalie Bill Abraham’s, whose career save total of 504 is an all-time G.H.S. high.”
The 1968 Geneva lacrosse team went 11-4 and featured an all-time pillar of lacrosse in the Finger Lakes: Harry Queener.
“There were a lot of good players on that team,” Queener said. “(1968) was really my first year playing lacrosse. We had a very strong defense, and there were a lot of good players on that team — John Natti, who ended up coaching the team, Ed Goldstone, Dan Baroody.”
The 1969 yearbook, which depicted the 1968 season with Queener, also included the naming of Loman Stadium. Mr. James C. Loman was in attendance 18 years after his retirement.
In the early 1970s, Section V had created sectional championships officially for high school lacrosse, and programs like Canandaigua, Mynderse Academy, Waterloo and Geneva were established and played each other regularly. In fact, the four teams played in what unofficially was called the “5&20 conference,” as it was referred to in the May 26, 1973, edition of the Geneva Daily Times. Penn Yan was one year away from switching to a varsity program, and the dawn of a new league was well overdue, as thought by some coaches in that same edition of the Times.
“I’m strongly in favor of it,” said Ray Della of Canandaigua Academy.
“Once we get the darn thing going, other schools will jump in,” legendary Mynderse Academy coach Al Henry noted.
“Something is going to have to be done,” chimed in Waterloo’s Bill Bryant.
Interestingly enough, Jack McDonald, a former Geneva player who succeeded Manners at Geneva, was not in favor of a new “Finger Lakes Lacrosse league” at that time. He wanted to play the stronger Rochester-area schools.
“I’m not for it, as it stands right now, but if we get our own league, it’ll be a good deal,” McDonald said.
“The general feeling among area fans is that they don’t care about going to a game and catching their young club going against longstanding powers and larger schools,” a column by Geneva Daily Times reporter Charles Hayes read. “Della says: ‘We feel it will take us four or five years to develop a team capable of competing against teams like Webster, Rush-Henrietta and Irondequoit.’ ”
Another element to the decision was the cost of traveling to play teams in the Upstate Conference.
McDonald was outnumbered, and in 1974, the Finger Lakes Lacrosse league was born, along with Penn Yan Academy’s varsity lacrosse team.
Soon after, McDonald and the Geneva Panthers would be happy the league came to be.
Coming in the May 7-8 weekend edition — Part III of a century of Geneva lacrosse will focus on the dominance the Panthers had over Finger Lakes lacrosse in the late 1970s and ’80s, including eight straight Finger Lakes league championships and multiple sectional titles.