When the proposition of a Finger Lakes high school lacrosse league first arose, Geneva Panthers head coach Jack McDonald was not in favor.
“Personally, I’d rather play each team in our area twice and expand out, picking up games with Ithaca and the Corning teams to round out our schedule,” McDonald said in the May 26, 1973, edition of The Geneva Times.
By the end of the decade, under former Geneva High player and then-head coach John Natti, the Panthers were in the midst of a league dynasty.
After playing as the unofficial 5&20 league years prior, five schools — Geneva High, Waterloo Central, Canandaigua Academy, Mynderse Academy, and Penn Yan Academy — formed the Finger Lakes lacrosse league for the 1974 season. Starting in 1978, Geneva won the first of eight straight league titles.
In 1982, the Panthers had Canandaigua hot on their tails for the FL crown. However, in the final game of the regular season, Mynderse pulled an upset over Canandaigua that gave Geneva its fifth straight league title. Geneva ended up 9-1, Canandaigua 8-2, and Mynderse 7-3. Geneva would go on to beat Canandaigua 7-6 in the opening round of the Section V tournament, but the Panthers then fell 12-8 to Rush-Henrietta Sperry, which went on to win the sectional championship.
1983 was more of the same for Geneva: a Finger Lakes league title — secured by a 14-2 win over Waterloo on May 12 — followed by a one-goal, first-round win over Canandaigua, 9-8, and a loss to a Rush-Henrietta team; this time, it was a 10-5 semifinal loss to Rush-Henrietta Roth, who won the sectional title.
1984 appeared to be the year that Geneva turned the corner. The eighth straight league title was followed by a first-round 11-3 win over Penn Yan. The anti-Geneva championship ceiling was broken with a 5-3 semifinal win against Irondequoit, which had appeared in seven of nine sectional finals since 1975.
Finally, the Panthers found themselves competing for a sectional lacrosse title after eight years of Finger Lakes championships.
“For the first time since I was in high school, we’re in the finals,” Geneva head coach John Natti said in the May 25, 1984, edition of the Finger Lakes Times.
In fact, it was the first time that the Panthers had been in a tournament final since the 1967 team — a squad featured Natti, Jon Ryan, Bill Abraham, and Ed Goldstone, and was coached by Bob Manners — won the Western Conference title of the Upstate Lacrosse League.
The eight straight years of league titles meant virtually nothing to the powerhouses of Rochester. Geneva lost the 1984 sectional title game 8-4 to Fairport.
With five Finger Lakes league all-stars graduating — midfielder and All-American Andy Vogt, midfielder Jim Taylor, attackman Jon Yates, attackman Matt DiDuro, and defenseman Jeff Roelofs — it was the final hope for Geneva for a few years.
The following year, in 1985, Canandaigua wrestled away the Finger Lakes title from Geneva for the first time since 1977, and the first game between the Panthers and the Braves certainly signaled that to be the case with a 10-2 win as told by then Finger Lakes Times sports writer and now publisher Mike Cutillo.
“The message before the Finger Lakes lacrosse league opened the 1985 season was this: Geneva’s string of eight straight league titles might be in jeopardy,” Cutillo wrote in the May 3, 1985, edition of the Finger Lakes Times. “Well, yesterday the message became a bit more definitive. Canandaigua — the team thought by many to have the best shot at unseating the Panthers, using its precision half-field offense — dominated most of the game and beat Geneva easily 10-2.”
A few weeks later, the Panthers’ 9-3 home loss to the Braves was their first loss at Loman Field to Canandaigua since 1978.
Indeed, 1985 marked a change in the tides of the Finger Lakes lacrosse league. Canandaigua remained champions of the league the next two years and, in 1987, the Panthers finished with a losing record and failed to make the Section V tournament for the first time in over a decade and the second time in program history.
It took Geneva eight years and as many league titles to even make the Section V championship game, and it took a midfield full of senior all-stars to get them there. And yet, two years after failing to make the sectional tournament, Geneva lacrosse recovered mightily and found itself back in the sectional title game against the team they shared the 1989 Finger Lakes league title with: Penn Yan.
“After Geneva beat us, I figured it was going to end up in a tie,” Penn Yan head coach Harry Queener said in the May 22, 1989, edition of the Finger Lakes Times. “Each team had to win down the stretch, and each did. Geneva is a well-coached team.”
1989 was the first year the Section V tournament was split into two classes: A and B. In all prior tournaments, Geneva and Canandaigua were the only Finger Lakes schools to make the finals, and Canandaigua’s 1986 sectional championship over Fairport was the only title won by a Finger Lakes school until the tournament was split into two classes.
In the first year of the Class B sectional tournament, the Panthers emerged victorious with a 5-3 win over the Mustangs.
The first lacrosse team in Section V history had waited countless decades to reclaim the glory of the roaring ’20s. Much like the back-to-back undisputed state titles the Red and Black won in 1923 and ’24, the Panthers would go back-to-back in 1990 with a 10-4 win over Mynderse Academy in the Class B sectional title game. The Panthers outscored their opponents 22-8 in the tournament.
To date, Geneva has won eight sectional titles, the fifth most in Section V history behind Penn Yan (25), Irondequoit (17), Fairport (10) and Canandaigua (9). The Panthers’ sectional championships seem to come in bunches: back-to-back in ’89 and ’90, a three-peat from ’06-08, and another back-to-back effort in ’18-19.
One sectional title, however, stands alone.
At the turn of the century, and in the fourth quarter-century of the program, Geneva nearly doubled up Waterloo 15-8 in 1997 to win its third sectional championship.
Coming in the May 14-15 weekend edition — Part IV, the final part of the series looking at a century of Geneva lacrosse, will focus on what the Panthers have been able to accomplish in the 21st century and the impact the program has had on Section V lacrosse as a whole.