The 2022 season of Geneva lacrosse marked the 100th year since the fabled program put together its first high school lacrosse team. The program that began as the Red and Black, with games against the freshman teams of Hobart and Syracuse, Christian Brothers Academy and Syracuse Vocational, now engages in storied rivalries with its fellow Finger Lakes regional schools, as well as owning several league and sectional titles.
By the time the program won its third sectional title in 1997 with a 15-8 win over Waterloo, the girls team arrived.
The girls lacrosse team at Geneva didn’t have its debut until 73 years after the boys program began, and it struggled to find the same popularity that boys lacrosse did seven decades prior. When the girls lacrosse team debuted in 1995 — along with several other section V schools — the Geneva softball team was in the midst of becoming a New York state dynasty, culminating with sectional titles in 1999 and 2000 and a Class B state championship in 1999. Yet, girls lacrosse consistently was able to gather the numbers needed for a competitive roster.
Now, the Geneva Panthers girls lacrosse team has produced three US Lacrosse All-Americans and 14 US Lacrosse All-Academics. The team made the sectional finals in 2011 and ’18 and seems to be preparing for another go at it in 2022. The team sits tied for fourth in the Finger Lakes East and has outscored opponents 117-107 thus far. The program has come a long way in the few decades it has been around.
“The Geneva girls lacrosse program has evolved since its inception because of our strong youth program through the YMCA, the dedication of the coaches kindergarten through grade 12, and the level of competition we are faced with,” current Geneva head coach Amy McGhan wrote in an email. “We are also very lucky to be able to provide our student-athletes with the latest safety equipment. Ever-changing technology has also been an integral part of our program in regards to quality of sticks and headgear, to the use of video and film to share and evaluate our progress. We sincerely appreciate the parental support the Geneva girls lacrosse program has had over the years as well.”
As for the boys, the final 25 years in their first century of existence has been, perhaps, the most successful quarter-century yet.
In the decade following their 1997 sectional win over Waterloo, Geneva appeared in the sectional final six times but struggled to get past Penn Yan, who beat them on three occasions. It wasn’t until 2006 when the Panthers struck pay dirt again, garnering the first of three straight sectional championships. They topped Brighton 11-3 in 2006, McQuaid 18-6 in ’07 and Aquinas 14-13 in ’08.
After their sixth sectional title in 2008, Geneva made the sectional championship once in the next decade. Its lone appearance was in 2013, and it was a 6-2 loss to Penn Yan in Class C. Yet between 2008 and 2018, the Panthers won four Finger Lakes league titles.
The 2018 Panthers squad didn’t seem any different from the team in years prior during the regular season. Their 12-7 overall record and second-place finish in the Finger Lakes East didn’t exactly signal the bulldozing they’d dish out in the Class C sectional tournament. After receiving a first-round bye, the Panthers beat Newark 13-1 and Wayne Central in the final 13-2 to claim their seventh sectional title and first since the three-peat ended in 2008.
The 2019 Geneva squad seemed to carry over from the previous year. The team went 14-5 and 9-0 in Finger Lakes play, winning another league title. The Panthers dispatched Honeoye Falls-Lima 17-4 in the quarterfinals before meeting Wayne Central once again in the finals. And, yet again, Geneva dominated 10-1 for the program’s eighth sectional title.
It was current head coach Jeff Dunham’s first sectional experience after taking over as head coach in the middle of that season.
One hundred years of Geneva High School lacrosse is nearly complete. The team currently sits fourth in the league standings and is gearing up for another shot a sectional title with just four games left. For the program that added five sectional titles in their final 25 years of the century, they have left room for one more.
Though Dunham and company certainly hope the 100th year of the program extends as long as possible, they are aiming to tie a bow on the century with a ninth sectional title.
The formative years of Geneva High School lacrosse began with a mention of the sport’s possibility at the high school in January 1922. A few months later the Milton Street Boys were a part of the fabric of Finger Lakes lacrosse. The popularity, success and foundations set by the Red and Black paved the way for other storied programs throughout the Finger Lakes, and even Rochester.
Of course, every accomplishment, sweet moment, hard practice, frigid game and bitter rivalry can’t be recounted and unearthed in just four parts. There are teams from years not mentioned that deserve their own four-part story told.
Between the early state titles, eight sectional championships, over 15 league titles and 100 years, Geneva Panthers lacrosse has much to be proud of in its history and much to look forward to in their next century.