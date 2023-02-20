GENEVA — Castleton University goalkeeper Brandon Collett took a few extra minutes to exit the ice on Saturday night at The Cooler. He deserved a moment to himself to take it all in. The senior had stopped 61 shots in the final game of his collegiate career. With every inch of his jersey and lace of his skates, Collett did everything he could for the Spartans, but the No. 2 Hobart Statesmen earned every bit of a 7-3 win in the first round of the New England Hockey Conference tournament.
Hobart, the top-seeded team in the tournament, isn’t used to playing from behind, but that’s exactly where the they were after the first and second periods. The team outplayed and outshot Castleton all game long, but Hobart’s third period effort was far more tight, composed and lethal.
“In the third period, we just got to playing with each other more,” Hobart head coach Mark Taylor said. “In the first two periods, I commend the guys. They were trying to get it done, but you have to get it done with each other.”
The Spartans (9-17) shot out of a cannon to begin the game. Speed on the rush led to quality shots on goal that tested goalkeeper Mavrick Goyer. With great pace to start the game, the Spartans showed heart, guts and hustle on every rush and drew two penalties in 20 seconds to get a 5-on-3 opportunity early. A one-time blast from Zach Papapetros on the left side found the top left corner with Goyer screened and Castleton took a 1-0 lead.
The Spartans hunkered down even more and prevented Hobart from second-chance opportunities, kept forwards from getting looks below the face-off dots and blocked every shot they could. Castleton ended the game with 17 blocked shots and took a 1-0 lead into the second period despite being outside 24-9. Hobart fans and players were a bit puzzled.
“There’s no question I think the guys were gripping their sticks a little tight,” Taylor said. “We were outshooting them but they were winning. Sometimes when teams play with nothing to lose, they play with more poise and hunger and capitalize on their opportunities.”
“It was do-or-die for us, too,” Hobart forward Tanner Daniels said. Daniels ended with two goals on nine shots. “Deep down, we knew we had to do something and needed to come out with some fire.”
The second period was a bit more business as usual as the Statesmen got on the board in the fourth minute off a rebound goal from Tanner Hartman and then took the lead four minutes later with a power play goal from Luke Aquaro, who tapped in a back-door pass from Jonah Alexander for one of his two goals. The Statesmen had a 2-1 lead and all seemed normal again. The offense was clicking and defensemen stepped up to cut off Castleton forwards trying to start a rush.
But, with three minutes to go, Castleton tied the game and then took a 3-2 lead with 1:40 left in the second, going two-for-two on shots on net. Shocked, angry and frustrated, Hobart players headed into the locker room and realized they needed to play with the same urgency as their opponents.
“We kind of realized that, this could be our last game,” Aquaro said. “There’s no guarantee we make the (NCAA) tournament and we’re not going to let this whole season — these last five months — get knocked away because we couldn’t score. We huddled up, figured out what we needed to do and stuck to it and pucks started going in.”
Taylor’s options at goal are the envy of every coach in the country. Damon Beaver was named the NEHC Rookie of the Year and is the No. 1 goalie in the country. Goyer, who started the game, is third in the country. But with three goals on 13 shots, Taylor wanted to give the team a spark.
“Sometimes you make that move as much to give your team a jolt,” Taylor said of the goalie switch going into the third. “The reason going into the game, quite honestly, I didn’t want to have one goalie sitting out for three weeks, so that was kind of the move going with Maverick for the first (game).”
With Beaver now in net, the third period began a lot like the second with Hobart tying the game in the fourth minute. The goal was a lot more significant to the Statesmen because not only did they tie the game again, the goal scorer was one of the most well-liked guys in the locker room in Ukrainian Artem Buzoverya.
“Oh man, everybody went nuts and were high-fiving each other,” Aquaro said of the bench reaction when Buzoverya tied the game. “He’s been kind of snake bitten this year so seeing him score in such a big game, it meant a lot for us.”
Buzoverya’s goal was off a rebound and Hobart’s bench was jolted by the 6-foot-4 junior getting the biggest goal of his season. The Statesmen knew they had to get another to force Castleton out of their bunker game.
That next goal, which ended up being the winner, came from a bullet one-timer off the stick of Tristan Fasig that went bar down. With a 4-3 lead and 14:38 left in the game, the Statesmen knew they had it in the bag.
“Right when he scored I think I said, ‘That’s it,’” Aquaro said. “We’ve been waiting for a shot like that out of Tristan all year and that was his chance to step up and he did big time.”
Hobart poured on the offense and scored three more goals to secure a spot in the conference semifinal next weekend. In the handshake line, Collett received several pats on the shoulder and hugs from the Statesmen. He had stood on his head and played an amazing game.
But, Hobart found the will to win and learned a lot from this game.
“I think you have to give Castleton credit,” Taylor said. “They’ve beaten Norwich, they’ve beaten Elmira, they beat UMass Boston; their last eight games, they won five of them. They played really hard and really determined. They played do-or-die and that gave them an edge. We probably went into the game saying, ‘If we play good hockey we’ll win,’ but sometimes playing good hockey isn’t enough to beat determined hockey, and in the third period we came out with a lot more determination.”