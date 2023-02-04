One day 11 years ago, John and Christine Zugec brought their set of triplets — Alyssa, Brady and Carson — to the Geneva Recreation Center for an open ice skate.
Skating was the latest sport the A-B-C triplets had tried recently. John always envisioned the boys playing football or baseball, like he did.
The moment Brady and Carson stepped on the ice, the Zugecs became a hockey family.
“I’m on the ice with the three of them, anticipating a catastrophe, and the boys just started to skate like they already knew how to do it,” Christine began. “We started off at the rec center, and the next thing you know we’re traveling to Ithaca and Syracuse, waking up at 5 in the morning, dressing them and tying their skates.”
“(Brady and Carson) were obsessed from day one,” John said. “I always promised both boys that each year if they got better, we’d try out for a better team and get them a better opportunity to grow their games. It’s been challenging, but it’s been a hell of a fun challenge.”
The Zugecs’ journey from that fateful day 11 years ago has taken them from starting in Geneva, moving on to play in Canandaigua, then Rochester, and now to Buffalo, where Brady and Carson play for the Buffalo Jr. Sabres 16U AAA squad. Ranked 18th in the country in the Tier 1 Elite Hockey League’s 16U division, their record is 29-23-1.
Christine or John drive Brady and Carson to Buffalo and back three times a week for night practices. On weekends, the family heads back to Buffalo or boards a plane for all sorts of destinations.
“Games are on the weekends, and we travel,” Christine said. “Last weekend we were in Cleveland. We’re on our way to Minnesota in two weeks. We were in Arizona a few weeks back. We’ve been to Detroit, Pittsburgh, Austin (Texas), Columbus (Ohio), you name it. We’re all over the place.”
“It could be a six- or seven-hour night for 55 minutes of ice time,” John said.
The gas, the airfare, hotels, the cost to be on the team, even the Thruway tolls — all financed by the Zugecs. That’s not counting the equipment or meals, both of which increased as the teenage boys grew. There’s also the unsung-hero work like putting sweaty gear in hotel dryers to make sure they are dry for the next day.
Being a hockey parent means endless effort.
“I’ve loved every minute of it,” John said. “As difficult as it has been, not only financially, but the commitment as a parent of a hockey player, I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
The only deal-breaker for Brady and Carson’s ice time was if their grades suffered. Both have been on the high-honor lists since they were in sixth grade; the same goes for Alyssa.
The 11 years of dedication to the sport Brady and Carson love have been a grind for John and Christine, to say the least. However, the time spent on the road, in airport lines, and in hotel rooms are cherished moments — more so because, in a few months’ time, the triplets will be separated.
Brady signed a contract with the Northeast Generals of the North American Hockey League recently. The team, based in Attleboro, Mass., is a Tier II junior squad that is permitted two under-17 signings per season; Brady was offered one of the coveted spots.
“It’s hard to believe we’ve gotten to this point that quickly,” John said. “It’s actually kind of frightening that both boys could be living somewhere playing hockey, not even in the state with us.”
“As they’ve gotten older and now, at the crucial age to start making these decisions, it’s kind of bittersweet,” Christine said. “You want your kid to fulfill their dreams and I want to support them in any way I can and make sure they’re safe, happy and playing the sport they love.”
Brady will forego his senior year at Geneva High School and move to Attleboro to play for the Generals in 2023-24. There, he will finish his high school education.
Carson, meanwhile, is in the process of finding where he will play next year. He’s received an offer to be on the Jr. Sabres’ 18U roster, but he also is looking at prep schools in the Northeast. Either way, the boys will be separated from each other — and their parents and sister — for the first time.
“Playing for the Jr. Sabres has really helped get me exposed to all the scouts, nationally,” Brady said. “We’re playing at such high-level tournaments every weekend, and it’s given me a platform to perform on.”
That exposure has led to Brady catching the eye of Generals GM Matt Dibble, a Rochester native.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for him,” Carson said of Brady signing with the Generals. “It’s a physical league ... I work out with him everyday, and I know he’s strong, so I think it’d be good for him to go there. I’m just proud of him, and I think it’s a good steppingstone on his way to college.”
Alyssa will stay put in Geneva and play volleyball for the Panthers. As Brady and Carson have racked up thousands of miles of travel, Alyssa has been a rock for the family.
“(Alyssa) never played hockey but has been a hell of a trooper through this since day one,” John said. “This will allow me to focus more of my time on her next year for her senior year.”
Brady and Carson have roughly a month and a half left in their season with the Jr. Sabres. Brady, who checks in at 6-foot-2, 192 pounds, is a textbook power forward. His size and puck handling make him an immediate asset for the Generals and has attracted the attention of Cornell, Clarkson and Vermont.
“Brady is a special individual. He’s matured well beyond his years in a lot of ways,” John said. “His focus is never out of focus, if I could describe him best. He’s worked his way up the hard, blue-collar way since day one. I’m really excited for his opportunity. What he’s got going for him is exceptional size and strength for his age. I think physically he’ll be able to handle (the NAHL).”
Carson, at 6 feet, 190 pounds, is a defensive-minded forward who gets major minutes on the penalty kill and against opposing teams’ top forwards.
“Carson has a little different style of game,” John said. “He sticks his nose in the dirty areas and is first-team penalty kill.”
The sibling competitiveness feeds the talent of the two as well. If one of them heads for the garage to shoot pucks or to work out, the other inevitably joins in.
“It’s our No. 1 motivating factor,” Carson said on pushing one another. “That keeps us going all the time. If one of us is working out, the other has to, too. That’s the best environment for us.”
“When I go out and shoot pucks, I always make sure to remind (Carson) that he can come join me if he wants to get better, or he can stay inside,” Brady said with a laugh.
John describes watching the two of them grow up has been like something out of National Geographic.
“I like to describe it as two bear cubs in the wilderness,” John said. “They’re wrestling, rolling around, fighting, scratching, pulling hair, punching, kicking, kneeing; and then, in the end, they’re hugging and carrying on and doing the next thing together. The good thing is we always get rave reviews when they’re outside the house.”
Both boys have their eyes on high-level college hockey.
Now that they are both making decisions for their futures away from Geneva, the family — Christine and her fiancé, Steve Valentino; John; and Alyssa — are cherishing the moments spent together because, as every parent knows, that time eventually comes to an end.
“Just the other day I walked (into the garage) with some laundry and I saw the two of them shooting pucks together. I had to run down to the basement and started to cry because I’ve been watching them do that for 11 years,” Christine said. “It’s hard to realize I’m not going to really see that anymore. I got three of them growing up at once and I can’t hold them back.”
The decision about next year wasn’t easy for the boys, either. Brady will, and Carson may, miss out on celebrating their senior year with friends, teachers and classmates.
“It was (a tough decision) because I’ve been going to Geneva schools my whole life,” Brady said. “It’s definitely a hard decision leaving my friends and classmates behind, but it’s one where sometimes you have to sacrifice if you want to make it, and for the path I want to follow, I want to make it.”
Brady and Carson are at the age where playing Division I hockey — even being drafted in the National Hockey League — are no longer dreams. They are goals each actively strives for, and the next step already is in motion. It has required sacrifices from every member of the Zugec family.
At the center of it all are John and Christine, who have given everything to allow their triplets to play the sports they love. That’s what being a hockey family is all about.
“I wouldn’t change it for the world,” Christine said. “The hockey families, the people we’ve met, the fun that we’ve had, the experiences; it’s kept our family bonded.”