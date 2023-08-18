CANANDAIGUA — The Finger Lakes Community College Athletics Department announced the appointment of Steven Verbridge as the new head coach of the men’s volleyball program.
Verbridge brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the program that captured the 2023 NJCAA Men’s Volleyball National Invitational championship.
Verbridge readily acknowledged the contributions of Andrew Solomon, the current coach of the FLCC women’s volleyball team and the inaugural coach for the men’s program. For Verbridge, it wasn’t hard to give credit where it was clearly deserved.
“Coach Solomon did an amazing job in the program’s first year, and I am looking to only help grow the program from where he has taken it,” Verbridge said. “We are in an area where there is tremendous volleyball talent all around us.”
Verbridge — a teacher at Waterloo Middle School — served two years as an assistant coach and six years as the head coach of the Canandaigua Academy boys varsity program.
In his debut season in 2016, Verbridge tripled the program’s win total from its previous two years combined, setting the tone for growth and success. In his second season he steered the team to a 17-5 record; its first winning season since 1995.
Verbridge’s dedication resulted in an overall record of 76-52, including a set record of 258-194, positioning himself as second all-time in wins in Canandaigua Academy boys volleyball history.
The CA boys volleyball program also excelled academically. With over 40 scholar-athletes during his tenure, the team earned recognition as a scholar-athlete team numerous times.
In addition to his impactful coaching career, Verbridge has extended his influence on other sports. He coached the girls modified A team at Canandaigua Academy and led modified baseball teams in various capacities for nine years.
Verbridge also officiates football, basketball, and baseball at both the high school and collegiate levels.
A proud alumnus of FLCC in 2010, Verbridge furthered his education with a Physical Education Degree from SUNY Brockport in 2012, followed by an Athletic Administration degree in 2014.
“I was ecstatic when I learned that FLCC would be having a men’s volleyball program. FLCC is rich in academics and has tremendous facilities,” said Verbridge. “My goal for the program is to be one that helps represent our community and college in a way that makes others want to be a part of our culture, our college, and our community.”