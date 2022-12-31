There are few things Frank Lisco loved more than sports. Family is sure at the top of the list, but other than those closest to him, playing, coaching, officiating, and especially, mentoring athletes were hallmarks of the late Frank Lisco. The former Lyons coach, teacher and member of multiple athletic Hall of Fames passed away at the age of 79 at his home in Pinehurst, N.C. on Sunday, Dec. 18.
To so many, Lisco was a teacher, coach, referee and a father figure. What shined through most of all was the effort and care he had for every athlete he coached along the way.
“What really sums it up for me about Dad is that he cared about the kids, the person that they were,” Lisco’s daughter Andrea Tait said. “He would bring kids home from practice if no one showed up. He’d have them over to the house; he wasn’t just about the sport. He was all-inclusive all the time and gave 100% to the kids. It was always about the kids, and he loved teaching them and coaching them. He wanted them to feel good about themselves and be empowered. He wanted them to succeed and was relentless in that.”
Born in Fort Plain, N.Y., Lisco attended Section II’s Fort Plain Central School, where he was a three-year varsity starter in soccer, basketball and baseball. In all three sports, he received multiple first-team Mohawk Valley All-Star and team MVP honors while winning multiple league and sectional championships. He even ran the third leg of the 880 relay team for the track team in his senior year.
Lisco continued his athletic career at SUNY Oswego, where he excelled as a rare three-sport collegiate athlete. He played soccer for three years and in 1963 was team MVP and second-team All-SUNYAC. In 1964, he made All-SUNYAC first team and the All-New York State Team. Lisco played guard in basketball for two years and helped the team win the SUNYAC championship in back to back years in 1963 and ‘64. Lisco also pitched on the baseball team and won SUNYAC championships in 1963 and ‘65. Upon graduating from Oswego in ‘65 with a degree in secondary mathematics, Lisco started his teaching career at Lyons Central School in 1965.
With his playing career behind him, Lisco quickly and naturally took to coaching. He coached the boys varsity basketball program from 1966-74, winning two Wayne County titles. He also coached girls varsity basketball from 1985-90 and girls volleyball from 1997-2001, taking them to the Section V finals in 2000 and ‘01. While Lisco coached varsity teams, he also coached modified teams at the same time. Tait remembers that her father would run a practice for her varsity basketball team and then one of his son’s modified basketball teams one right after another.
“He would have two practices in one day. And then he also refereed, too. It was out of control,” Tait said with a laugh. “He wanted to make sure we got coached properly.”
But it was on the diamond where Lisco’s love of baseball shined the brightest. Lisco coached Lyons varsity baseball from 1988-2002. His teams won 11 Wayne County titles and were sectional runners-up in 1999 and 2000. Perhaps most importantly, Lisco revived American Legion baseball in Lyons after a 25-year absence, coaching for 14 years and winning 10 titles in addition to the countless building of new facilities.
“He built that program, he built the dugouts, he built that mound,” Tait said. “He cared for that mound like it was his precious garden. He took so much pride in it.”
All in all, Lisco coached a total of 1,062 contests with a staggering 732 wins and 330 loses over a 35-year coaching career. He was named to the SUNY Oswego Hall of Fame in 2008 and the Lyons Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.
Even in retirement, Lisco couldn’t stop coaching. He worked part-time at Whispering Pines Country Club in North Carolina and would always offer coaching advice on his wife’s golf swing and his daughter’s tennis game; it was truly who he was.
“Always coaching, always teaching,” Tait said. “My mother even said that he’s always coaching her, ‘Fix your elbow, fix your wrist,’ he couldn’t stop. My daughter is 18 and he loved helping people get better and he was like that as a grandfather. He was an empowerer and a motivator.”
But beyond the Hall of Fame’s, the league titles, the athletic achievements and the staggering win total, Lisco’s relentless energy and passion for mentoring young people impacted generations of Lyons students.
“Everybody needs a superman, and he was there for even the kids he never coached. He was always there for them,” Tait said. “He would stop what he was doing and lose track of time to help.”
Current Publisher of the Finger Lakes Times, Mike Cutillo, interacted with Lisco many times throughout his coaching career.
“I knew Frank for a number of years,” Cutillo wrote. “Covering Lyons sports, it seems like at one time or another he was an assistant or a head coach for each one of them! But he was a terrific coach, and it was obvious that his players enjoyed playing for him.
“So, I initially knew him on that sports level, but after he retired and we started talking about other things, it became obvious that we had another similar passion: Italian food,” Cutillo continued. “It was always fun to see what Frank was cooking. Even since he’s lived in North Carolina, and we’ve been communicating more via Facebook, he’d often tell me what he had on the table that night ... and what wine was going along with it.”
Lisco is preceded in death by his parents, Cornelia Marcellino Lisco and Frank Lisco both of Fort Plain. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Brand Lisco of 51 years, daughter Andrea Tait of Victor, son Frank M. Lisco of Roswell, Georgia, three grandchildren — Isla Tait, Lucia Lisco, and Noelle Lisco — sisters Natalie Conover of Scotia, N.Y., and Judy Bronk of Phoenixville, Pa., and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
“What he would appreciate most is that people have an appreciation for true athleticism: believing in themselves, reaching your potential and never giving up, no matter how many times you fall,” Tait said. “One of the biggest quotes I remember him saying over and over again is, ‘It doesn’t matter if you won. Did you leave yourself out there 100%? If you did, then you won inside.’”