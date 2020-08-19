GENEVA — Under normal circumstances, the Seneca Sailing Academy would be wrapping up a busy summer season.
However, like so many businesses and other institutions, the SSA has had to reinvent many of its summer activities to adhere to the pandemic-induced situation. While a normal summer of sailing would have been preferred, the SSA has managed to keep alive its 72-year streak of summer instruction.
Last week, the Seneca Sailing Academy, the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva, and the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation provided 34 Boys & Girls club members access to sailing and water recreation through the Seneca Yacht Club. Each day, youth were introduced to sailing, boating and swimming, and they got to enjoy other water-based recreational activities during a beautiful week on Seneca Lake.
Rigorous, daily coronavirus-screening protocols were in place, and both organizations required masks as mandatory, except when swimming.
For Seneca Sailing Academy chairwoman Cheryl Gindling, the absence of a summer sailing program was not an option. Rather, a new route needed to be identified.
“With the pandemic, we weren’t sure we’d have any programs this season, but the board worked to adapt, keeping safety our highest priority, and we’re delighted that (Boys & Girls Clubs) agreed to work out a safe, instructive and fun program for the kids of Geneva,” Gindling said in a press release.
When the 34 Boys & Girls Club guests and two staff members arrived, the group was introduced to the Seneca Yacht Club through a game of “I Spy.” It encouraged them to venture around the property and draw things that they noticed on paper. During this time, the instructors asked guiding questions to help participants discover more about Seneca Lake and the surrounding area.
Participants learned about safety, different boat parts, and how to rig a sailboat. They also got an opportunity to swim and sail on SSA’s fleet of three “Flying Scots,” larger sailboats that can accommodate several youth and instructors at one time.
William Smith College student Rylee Wernoch led the sailing instruction, alongside recent Geneva High School graduate Rye Weber. Together, the two took small groups onto the Flying Scot sailboats, vessels that rarely capsize. Gindling reported the sailing was smooth and steady.
The program was made possible through of a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Foundation via the Rochester Area Community Foundation.
Originally, the grant covered scholarships for what was traditionally a week-long sailing camp during which groups of up to 15 students would spend weekdays learning to sail. COVID-19 altered those plans.
In addition to the grant, the SSA adapted its programs and combined beginning sailing lessons, open sail sessions, and general water recreation for Boys & Girls Club members.
“We’re delighted that the program could be adapted to accommodate so many more kids from the community,” Gindling said.
According to Gindling, several of the Boys & Girls Club members raised their hands at the end of the week when asked if they would like to come back and continue learning about sailing.
For now, it looks like Seneca Sailing Academy already has some takers for next year’s camps.