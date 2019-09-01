GENEVA — The Geneva City Golf Championship final is set.
It will be youth vs. experience as Mike Long will face off against Steve Acquilano in the 36-hole final.
The two rounds of 18 is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at Geneva Country Club and continue to Big Oaks Golf Course for the second 18 immediately following.
In the semifinals, defending champion Joe Maher went up against Mike Long, who set the Geneva Country Club record last week with an 11-under 60.
Long was once again in excellent form.
Heading into the 16th hole, Long was up by two holes in the match play semifinal. Maher hit his tee shot out of bounds on the 16th hole and Long ended up sinking a putt for par to win the match by three holes and move on to the final.
As for Acquilano and Mittiga, 18 holes was not enough to decide who would meet Long in the final.
Heading into the final hole, it looked as if Mittiga had secured his ticket to get back to the city golf final as he was up by one hole on Acquilano.
Acquilano birdied the 18th hole to even the match and send it into a playoff.
On the first playoff hole, Acquilano hit his approach shot within 12 feet and went up-and-down for birdie to win the match.
