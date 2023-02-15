CANANDAIGUA — Despite the unseasonably warm February weather, Bristol Mountain had enough snow to host the Section V Alpine Skiing Championships on Monday and Tuesday. The conditions mattered little to Section V’s best and it was Canandaigua’s Rose Heagney’s blistering second run in the girls giant slalom that took the spot as the run of the day. Heagney beat her first run time of 42.63 with a second run time of 39.85 seconds to win the girls giant slalom Class A title with a time of 1:22.48.
Sodus/North Rose-Wolcott’s Vivian Bishop placed fourth overall in giant slalom and took the Class B championship with a total time of 1:25.96.
In the slalom race, Heagney missed out on sweeping sectional titles by .09 seconds.
Sydney Harff of Pittsford had the faster first run of 38.93 seconds over Heagney’s 39.45 seconds and that made the difference in the race. Heagney’s second run of 37.23 seconds was nearly half a second quicker than Harff’s 37.66 run but Harff’s first run was able to win her the Class A slalom title.
Class B’s top finisher in slalom was Wayne Central’s Libby Pickering with a combined time of 1:32.13 on runs of 47.50 and 44.63. Pickering placed 14th overall but won the Class B slalom title.
The Boys Section V championships raced on Monday and Sodus/Marion skier Nick Steurrys had a big day with two sectional titles. In the slalom race, Steurrys placed first overall with runs of 38.19 and 34.84 for a combined time of 1:13.03. The next 15 skiers were from Class B as Livonia’s Mac McErnerney was the next fastest Class B skier behind Steurrys.
Steurrys also won the Class B title in Giant Slalom with runs of 41.15 and 39.37 for a combined time of 1:20.52. Steurrys’ time was good for second overall and was .28 seconds behind Michael Stevens of Fairport.
Canandaigua’s highest finisher in boys giant slalom was Braden Gioseffi, who rounded out the top 10 with runs of 43.77 and 41.84 for a combined 1:25.19. Gioseffi placed 13th in slalom with runs of 43.27 and 36.78 for a total of 1:20.05. Gioseffi’s second run was the 10th fastest single run overall.