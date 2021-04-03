GENEVA — A promise fulfilled is always commendable.
A promise fulfilled four years after it’s made can do more. It can inspire and provide a lifetime memory.
For those unfamiliar with boxing, Marvelous Marvin Hagler was one of the greatest middleweights of all time. Hagler fought from 1973-87, reigning as the undisputed middleweight from ’80-87. Hagler registered 12 successful defenses of that title, and holds the highest knockout percentage of all undisputed middleweight champions at 78%. His sub-8-minute slugfest with Thomas Hearns in 1985 lives in boxing lore as one of the best matches ever.
By the end of his career, the southpaw had amassed a record of 62-3-2, with 52 knockouts.
“If they cut my bald head open, they will find one big boxing glove,’’ Hagler once said. “That’s all I am. I live it.”
Hagler died March 13 at his New Hampshire home. He was 66.
To most, he was simply one of the best to ever lace up a pair of boxing gloves. To Geneva’s Ralph “Rocky” Fratto, he was a sparring partner, a role model and, most of all, a good friend.
“He was as straight as they come,” Fratto said in a phone call. “He was a good fellow. He didn’t like much of anything except to work and fight.
“He was a straight shooter; I appreciated that. He was a hard worker, tough as hell.”
Fratto, the “Pride of Geneva,” made friends with the middleweight champion after someone suggested to Hagler that Fratto, himself a middleweight fighter at 152 pounds, would make a good sparring partner in preparation for Hagler’s 1979 world title fight against Vito Antuofermo.
“The first time I sparred with him I went to Provincetown (Mass.),” Fratto began. “I boxed really good with him, and he asked if I wanted to go to Las Vegas for the month (to train), and I said, ‘Yeah! Let’s stay in Caesar’s Palace.’ So I did.”
Fratto was a stout boxer in his own right. He fought from 1976-86, going 28-4 with nine knockouts.
Hagler and Fratto became fast friends. Hagler once told Fratto that if he was ever in the Geneva area, he would pay him a visit — and he proved to be a man of his word.
Four years later, in 1983, Hagler was on the way to Niagara Falls for a two-week vacation when he noticed the Geneva exit and remembered a promise he made to a friend. After asking for directions to Fratto’s house on Exchange Street, Hagler was told that Fratto owned a bar on Castle Street. Hagler walked right into Fratto’s Lounge and asked to use the bar’s telephone.
Fratto was at home when the phone rang. His father, Ralph Sr., picked it up and said, “It’s Robin at the bar. She said she wants to talk to you. She said some guy Hagler is there.”
Rocky picked up the phone and, sure enough, Marvelous Marvin Hagler was on the other end.
“He goes, ‘Rock, this is Stuff’ (Stuff is the nickname he used in camp) ... I went down there and he goes, ‘Let’s have a beer.’ So we sat down, had a beer, took a couple pictures, talked, I got an invitation to his wedding, all this stuff.
“He was a good man,” Rocky added.
After leaving the bar, Robin the bartender apologized to Fratto, explaining that she didn’t know Hagler was a friend and charged him $5 for a six-pack of Pabst. Fratto chuckled and said, “Oh, he’s got a lot of money. You should have charged him a lot more.”
Fratto, who fought for the World Boxing Association junior middleweight championship in 1981, announced he was retiring from the ring that June, two months after suffering a first-round technical knockout to Roberto Colon in Syracuse. The former North American Boxing Federation super welterweight champion lost three of his previous five fights after winning his first 25 bouts as a professional.
It seemed divine intervention that Hagler would visit, as Fratto had been contemplating stepping back into the ring following his retirement in 1981. Hagler’s visit seemed to pump up his old pal, and Fratto was the most excited he’d been in years.
“His visit was a godsend,” Fratto said in a Finger Lakes Times article published in 1983. “I had been considering fighting again for the past couple of weeks. It’s almost like Hagler’s visit was a sign telling me to give it one more shot.
“I’m really looking for peace of mind. I haven’t lost anything physically at the age of 24. Ten years from now, I don’t want to be wondering what I might have done if I fought a few more fights. If I fight again and win, I made the right decision. If I lose, at least I’ll know for sure to stay away.”
Fratto would go on to fight two more times, logging a win against Mosimio Maeleke and a TKO loss to Harry Daniels at the War Memorial Auditorium in Syracuse.
While Hagler’s visit to Geneva was short and sweet, it meant the world to Fratto — and shed light on the type of person Hagler was.
“He was hard, a hard-working guy,” Fratto said. “I loved training with him.”