GENEVA — Games and practices for the in-house Boys & Girls Club of Geneva youth basketball league will begin a week later than originally planned.
The league is for grades 3-8. Games and practices will be held at the Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road.
Practices will begin the week of Nov. 10. The first games are Nov. 15. The price is $75 for one child or $100 for two or more from the same immediate family.
Coaches will contact members with practice information.
To sign up, log onto www.genevabgc.org, or stop at the Community Center in person from 6:30-8 p.m. either Oct. 24 or 29.
For more information, contact Matt Deisering at (315) 521-1804 or mdeisering@genevacsd.org.