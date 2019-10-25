GENEVA — The Boys & Girls Club of Geneva is hosting its eighth annual Pickleball tournament this weekend at the Geneva Community Center and North Street School.
The tournament, a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will feature doubles, while Sunday offers mixed doubles.
Admission is free.
Seventy-five of the best pickleball players in Western New York will be participating.
For more information, contact tournament director George Fairfax at (315) 719-8078.