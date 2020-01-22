PHELPS — Dave Whitcomb may not have been sliding into retirement, but he couldn’t help but think his days of being a head football coach were behind him.
Until John Lombardi called.
Doug Allard, the football coach at Midlakes High School for the past four years, had informed Lombardi, the director of athletics in the Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District, he would not be re-applying for the job. Allard, a social studies teacher in the district, and his wife are expecting a child.
Enter Whitcomb, a member of the Midlakes Athletic Hall of Fame.
“Honestly, I wasn’t sure,” Lombardi said about his expectations when he called Whitcomb. “I was optimistic he would come back. I was hoping to have somebody who had experience, and I immediately thought of Dave having been here before and the success he’s had in other places. I knew about his work ethic. I thought it would be a good fit because he had history here.”
Whitcomb agreed to return to a Midlakes program he led to its greatest achievements.
The 68-year-old Farmington resident was appointed to the position of head football coach during Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting.
Whitcomb spent the last two seasons as an assistant to Jeff Welch at Canandaigua Academy. He inherits a Midlakes program that has lost 21 consecutive games, and is 1-24 since the start of the 2017 campaign.
“When you’ve been a head coach for so long, sometimes it’s difficult to step back into the role of an assistant, but that wasn’t the case with Canandaigua,” said Whitcomb, who went 70-39-1 at Midlakes, highlighted by three league titles and two Section V championships, from 1986-97. “I really, really loved my time with Canandaigua and Jeff. I would not have left Canandaigua for many other places.
“When John called, I started thinking about if I could do it again, one more challenge at a place near and dear to my heart. I thought about it … I hated to see (Midlakes) in that situation. The program was struggling when I first got there. Some of the players that I’ve coached, a few of their kids are playing now. There is still a passion in the community for the sport. If you’ve been through the down times and you still have that number of kids willing to play, that tells me something.”
Whitcomb recognizes the obstacles ahead.
Midlakes’ enrollment is smaller than it was when he left more than 20 years ago. There is no junior varsity football program; instead, there is a modified-A team for athletes in grades 7-9, and the varsity.
“Bringing back the JV program is one of my top priorities, along with getting more kids out and more kids playing,” he said. “In Class B, the sectional winners over the last five years, every one of them has a JV program. There is too much of a disconnect, unless it’s by absolute necessity, from playing at the modified level and trying to jump up to the varsity level.”
Another change from the 1990s: cell phones. And, Whitcomb noted, more high school teens are driving than ever before.
“You have to adapt, but I don’t think you change your expectations,” he said. “At our very first meeting I asked the kids to sit up straight and put their electronic devices away. I told them you don’t use those on the field.”
Technological advances aside, Whitcomb is employing the methods he’s used with great success at his other stops. One of those staples: He instituted an off-season weight-room program, working with athletes three afternoons a week on strength training — although “there are no headphones in the weight room. Unless you’re an NFL quarterback, you don’t have a bug in your helmet.
“I’m trying to be positive with kids,” added Whitcomb, whose 217 career victories ranks behind only retired Hornell coach Gene Mastin’s 240 in Section V history. “You have to believe and expect to win. I told the kids I don’t expect to lose. Every situation I’ve walked into has been very similar to this in a lot of ways. Kids’ basic needs are no different than they were when I got into coaching. They want to be respected, and you want them to respect you. They may say they don’t want to work and they don’t want discipline, but they do.”
Lombardi is thrilled Whitcomb said yes.
“Essentially he’s retired, so we kind of have a full-time football coach on staff in a sense because he doesn’t have other teaching responsibilities and obligations,” Lombardi said. “None of the things that get in the way of turning a football program around are there for him.”
After leaving Midlakes, Whitcomb spent 12 years as Geneva football coach, leading the Panthers to three sectional titles and one state championship, and another eight seasons heading Fairport football.