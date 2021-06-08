GENEVA — If the Geneva Panthers thought that the highly competitive Finger Lakes East schedule was going to be a challenge, then the jump up to Class A sectional competition was going to be another tough test.
The No. 8-seeded Panthers hosted the No. 9 Honeoye Falls-Lima Cougars in Monday’s action-packed first round of the Section V Class A bracket.
Geneva senior Michael Bowler threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and six walks to give Geneva (11-4) the 2-0 victory over HF-L (7-9).
“I’m thankful for my teammates making the plays today,” Bowler stated after the no-no. “I keep my stuff down and let them field the ground balls and it just worked out today.”
Bowler retired the final three Cougars in order in the top of the seventh inning but not without a little bit of drama.
HF-L senior Mason Wanzenried grounded out to Geneva sophomore shortstop Gavin Brignall for the first out of the final inning.
Next up was junior Casey Wall, who drove a Bowler pitch to shallow center field where junior center fielder Michael Richardson made a terrific running catch to keep the no-hit bid alive.
The final batter of the game was junior Mike Principe. With a 2-2 count the home plate umpire decide to stop the game to check on the game ball.
As the umpire came out from behind the plate, the Panthers’ right-hander tossed the ball to him. The umpire had his head down at the time and took the ball in the chest protector.
The two had a good laugh, bumped fists and Bowler took the ball back to the mound with one strike to go. The unshakable Bowler threw one final pitch, struck out Principe and earned a sectional no-hitter to end the ballgame.
“I can’t say enough about these guys,” Geneva head coach Jason Michaels stated. “They play for each other, they play hard, they prepare. I couldn’t be more proud of them. I tip my cap to HF-L, they’re a well coached team and a bunch of good ballplayers over there. Michael Bowler was our leader today on the mound and I couldn’t be more proud of him.”
Fellow Panthers senior Wyatt Patchett was able to cool off the red-hot Bowler by dumping ice water on him in the middle of Bowler’s postgame interview.
HF-L senior Reece Joint suffered the loss after five solid innings, allowing two runs with three walks and nine strikeouts.
After striking out two batters in a scoreless first inning, Bowler led off the Panthers’ second with a hit past the HF-L third basemen.
Despite putting runners on second and third base, Geneva was scoreless.
Bowler didn’t record a strikeout in the top of the third inning but earned his first 1-2-3 inning of the ballgame thanks to some fine defensive plays over at third base by junior teammate Bryant Santiago.
Bowler retired eight straight Cougars before getting into a bit of trouble in the top half of the fifth inning. He walked a batter with one out, who then reached second on a pick-off error and the next batter took first base on balls.
With runners on first and second and one out, Bowler remained stoic on the mound and struck out the next two hitters to get out of the fifth inning threat.
In the bottom of the fifth, Geneva junior Troy Snook walked with one out.
Bowler, the next batter, helped his own cause with a single to right center field moving Snook to third, followed by a walk to Patchett to load the bases.
With Santiago up next, a wild pitch allowed Snook to slide into home plate head first to give Geneva a 1-0 lead.
Santiago popped a sacrifice fly to right field to score Bowler, making it 2-0.
“We’re playing good baseball right now,” Michaels said on his team moving on. “We have a good, strong, talented group right here and I’m excited moving forward.”
Geneva will now play in the quarterfinals tomorrow.
“We need to just keep fielding, making the fundamental plays, keep putting the ball in play and good things will happen,” Bowler said.