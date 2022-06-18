Finger Lakes East had it all in 2022. An undefeated season from Palmyra-Macedon, a Perfect Game from Newark’s Preston Berrios, pitcher dominance from Penn Yan’s Brady Bouchard, a 29-run game between Geneva and Waterloo, and finally, a state semifinal berth from Pal-Mac wrapped up what was a tremendously entertaining high school baseball season.
The Red Raiders naturally had the most representatives in All-League teams with Paul and Ian Goodness, Alex Wootton, Zach Herd and Chris Finocchario Jr all landing on the First Team. Paul Goodness was named the Player of the Year and head coach Bryan Rodman was named the Coach of the Year.
Considering that in 2018 Pal-Mac was a 5-14 team, the turnaround to 2022 was nothing short of spectacular. The Red Raiders ended the season with a 24-1 record and 14-0 league record. It took an eight-run first inning in the state semifinal to finally end their season.
Six out of the 11 first team selections played their final year of high school baseball. Geneva’s Gavin Brignall and Pal-Mac’s Noah Brooks and Ian Goodness will all return as seniors next year, Penn Yan’s star pitcher Bouchard will return as a junior and Wayne Central’s Brandon Benkovics has three more years of varsity play ahead of him.
However, the second and third team all-leaguers indicate that the next few years of Finger Lakes East baseball will be quite competitive.
Out of the 33 players to be named to the second, third and honorable mention lists, just 10 of them graduate in 2022. The rest return next year and the battle for the Finger Lakes East crown that may not be so easily won.
By the time sectionals ended, it was just Pal-Mac that moved on. Geneva, which ended its season in second place in the East, fell mightily to Batavia in the Class B1 tournament 16-2.
Wayne Central finished third in the league and made quite the run in Class A2. The No. 8-seed Eagles bested Eastridge 4-3 in the first round and upset top-seeded East HS 6-3 in the quarterfinals. Wayne’s season ended at the hands of Pittsford Sutherland, who went on to win the class title in dominant fashion.
Penn Yan finished fourth in the East and was rewarded with the No. 3 seed in Class B2. The Mustangs fell in a tough game to Wayland-Cohocton 1-0 in the quarterfinal round.
Mynderse and Midlakes finished fifth and seventh, respectively, and faced off in the first round of the B2 tournament. Midlakes pulled off the 5-2 upset win before barely falling to LeRoy 4-3 in the quarterfinals.
Newark, which finished sixth in the East, notched a victory over Waterloo in the first round of the B1 tournament before becoming another team in the wake of Pal-Mac.