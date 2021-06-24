The 2021 season was one of the shortest baseball campaigns that Section V has seen in recent years, but there was still plenty of time for sectional champions to be crowned and All-League selections to be handed out.
The Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders, who were 16-2 overall, 12-2 in the Finger Lakes East, stole the show by winning the league title and the Class B1 sectional championship.
Red Raiders head coach Bryan Rodman was named Coach of the Year in the FL East after his team won its final seven games, ending with a 5-2 win over Hornell in the sectional final.
Juniors Alex Wooten, Chris Finnichario and Paul Goodness were all named to first team, a scary sight for the rest of the league since all three return next season for their senior years.
The Geneva Panthers (11-5, 10-4) finished in second place in the Finger Lakes East standings, and senior Wyatt Patchett was named Player of the Year.
Patchett, senior Michael Bowler and junior Bryant Santiago all were named first-team all-stars.
Bowler’s top moment from his senior season had to been when he threw a no-hitter against Honeoye Falls-Lima in the Class A first round in a 2-0 Geneva win.
The Newark Reds (10-6, 9-5) and the Wayne Eagles (11-7, 9-5) tied for third place this season.
Newark seniors Julius Teabout and Kyle Wood both were named to the first team and both will be playing for the PGCBL’s Newark Pilots this summer.
Senior Josh Armstrong was the lone representative for Wayne on the first team list.
Waterloo’s Brian Oddi Jr., Penn Yan’s Tyler Bouchard and Mynderse’s Jake Smith were also named first-team all-stars.
Waterloo (4-10, 7-11), Penn Yan (6-8, 8-9) and Mynderse (5-9, 6-10) all won at least one game in their sectional brackets.
Waterloo had a four-run lead against eventual champion Pal-Mac going into the last inning of their quarterfinal matchup while Penn Yan fell in the Class B2 finals against Wellsville.
If the 2022 season is anything like this season, it should be yet another competitive, tight race for the league title in the always-tough Finger Lakes East.