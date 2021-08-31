NEWARK — It took a few tries for the Finger Lakes Lake Show to knock off the dominant Sharks in the Rochester Baseball league, but Sunday’s extra-inning victory was all the more sweeter for Ryan Johnson and the Lake Show.
The RBL is a wooden-bat league with two divisions and 19 teams. Ten Open division and nine more make up the 28+ Division.
The Finger Lakes Lake Show plays in the 17+ Open division and had a season for the ages this year, going 28-3 and winning the championship over the Sharks, 4-1 in extra innings.
After the 2018 loss in the semifinals to the Sharks was followed by two straight championship losses, the Lake Show was determined to make sure 2021 was its year. Thanks to a go-ahead, 3-run blast and stellar defense, they willed a championship into existence.
“The team we played has won the title since 2015 so all of the guys are super excited,” team member and 2013 Marcus Whitman graduate Ryan Johnson said in an email. “Our first year in their division was 2018. (We) lost to them in the semi-finals, then lost two straight championships to them and then this year we made it happen.”
The Lake Show took Game One of the three-game series by a score of 4-0 after 2013 Palmyra-Macedon graduate Matt Hall threw a complete game allowing just three hits with a pair of strikeouts. 2012 Newark grad Jesus-Rodriguez Ramos had a big two-out 2-RBI single late in the game to seal it.
Following an 11-9 loss in game two, game three decided the championship and under the lights at a packed Colburn Park, the Lakers defense shined. John Bianchi went 5 IP and allowed one run off five hits while striking out three batters. Seve Kowalski followed in relief going three innings allowing just one hit and no runs.
The Lakers scored the first run of the game after Lyons 2010 graduate Kyle Gravino reached base with a lead-off single and reached home soon after by another Pal-Mac graduate in Devin Robson, who hit an RBI single. The Sharks tied the game in the fifth inning but that is all the defense allowed. A diving grab in left field by Rodriguez-Ramos in the seventh inning forced extra innings.
Tied at 1-all in extras, 2018 Mynderse graduate Jesse Kabat started the inning with a lead-off hit. Newark 2013 grad Nick Camacho then walked, putting Kabat in scoring position. Chris Reilly then stepped up to the plate and stamped his Lake Show legacy forever with a 3 run home run to put the Lakers up 4-1.
Kowalski then closed the door, forcing a double play ball to Victor Torres and a pop out to Barton Bookmiller to complete the Lakers journey to their second championship and first since 2016.
Also a part of the championship team is outfielder Justin Buttacio, a 2009 Midlakes graduate. The team is coached by 2013 Mynderse grad Tyler Sloan.
“We would like to thank everyone for their support and love over the last 10 years of Lake Show baseball,” the team said on their Facebook page. “This one is for you!”