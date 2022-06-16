Finger Lakes West baseball proved that the regular season is only a decent indication of what might happen in the postseason.
After battling the likes of Bloomfield, Naples and Harley/Allendale-Columbia all season long, Red Jacket ended up on top with a Finger Lakes West league crown and an 8-3 league record. That was enough to earn a first-round bye in the Class C3 sectional championship tournament.
And yet, Red Jacket was upset 3-2 by league rival HAC, which finished the regular season three places behind them, in the quarterfinals.
In the end, the third- and fourth-place teams in the league standings ended up going the furthest in postseason play. Naples, which finished third in the league with records of 12-7 and 7-4, earned two wins in the Class D tournament and made it to the semifinal game. The No. 3-seed Big Green defeated No. 9 Elba 9-5 and then walloped No. 6 Genesee Valley/Belfast 14-3 in the quarterfinals before losing to No. 2 Avoca/Prattsburgh 15-2.
HAC was the only other team in the FL West to earn a semifinal berth.
Tagged as the No. 5 seed, the Wolves blanked No. 12 Alfred-Almond 6-0 in the first round. They pulled off the 3-2 upset over Red Jacket to make it to the C3 semifinals. Much like Naples in Class D, the Wolves fell mightily in the semifinals, 22-0 to eventual champion Bolivar-Richburg.
Other teams to log wins in the postseason were Honeoye, which beat No. 13 Hammondsport 13-1 in the first round of Class D, and Dundee/Bradford, which ended the season of fellow league rival South Seneca/Romulus by a score of 8-6 in the Class C3 first round.
It was the middle of the FL West that dished out the most damage in the postseason and for that, HAC senior Alex Sassaman was named the Player of the Year and Naples head coach Todd Battle was named the Coach of the Year.
Red Jacket grabbed the majority of the First Team All-League selections with three players: Aiden Reed, James Sibeto and Kyle DaMore. Bloomfield had two players make the First Team in Gabe Ward and Aaron Walsh. Naples’ lone representative with star senior Ryan Lester, Ben Jessop for South Seneca/Romulus, Tyler Spina for Dundee/Bradford and Honeoye’s Evan Cuba also made the first team.