GENEVA — While Geneva remained in striking distance for the majority of the game, the Eagles seemed to get better as the sunlight faded and struck big in the final inning to hand Geneva an 11-2 loss in their season opener.
The Geneva Panthers baseball team started its 2022 season on Tuesday evening when they welcomed the Wayne Central Eagles with hope renewed after a quarterfinal postseason exit in the always-tough Class A in the 2021 season.
“It feels good to be back,” Geneva head coach Jason Michaels said after the game. “It feels nice to be able to get back on the field, nice weather, compete, play baseball. It’s a tough loss, didn’t go our way but we’ll bounce back and be ready to go moving forward. “
Panthers junior Gavin Brignall was given the ball in the first game of the season. The right-hander wasted no time and retired the Eagles’ lead-off hitter on three straight called strikes right down broadway. He needed just three more pitches to get out of the first inning.
Brignall gave up his first run of the game in the second inning and that would be enough to be stuck with the loss. The junior pitched 4.1 innings allowing three earned runs on four hits, one walk while striking out four.
“He’s a stud,” Michaels said on Brignall’s first start of the season. “He’s a ball player, he knows the game. He has good composure, good leadership. He’s going to be a huge asset to this team moving forward.”
The game remained 1-0 in favor of Wayne until the bottom of the third inning when Panthers senior center fielder Troy Snook led off the half-inning with a base on balls.
After stealing second base, Snook scored on a Brignall bunt attempt that turned into a throwing error on the toss to first base, allowing Snook to score and tie the game up at 1-1.
In the top half of the fourth inning, Snook nearly threw out an Eagle from deep center field on a sacrifice-fly attempt but his throw was just a tad late allowing Wayne to regain the lead for good at 2-1.
After the Eagles tacked on a few more runs over the next two innings to put themselves up 5-1, Geneva had one last opportunity to push for the win when Brignall came up with two runners in scoring position with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Brignall smoked a screamer but right to the glove of the Eagles’ shortstop, ending the Panthers threat with no runs.
With no lights at the Geneva field, the two sides were playing in near complete darkness for the last inning of the night.
Wayne somehow took advantage and turned Tuesday’s season opener into a rout.
Panthers senior left fielder Hector Rosado-Rodriguez also took advantage and was able to knock in his team’s second run of the game with his first hit of the season into left field.
Senior catcher Michael Richardson led Geneva with two hits on Tuesday.
“We have high expectations for this team,” Michaels said. “We expect to be out there and compete at the highest level. I’m excited for this group, we have some things to work on early in the season. But, we’ll get past it and we’ll become a better team. I’m looking forward to the rest of the way.