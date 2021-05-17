GENEVA — If the first few weeks are any indication, it’s going to be a battle until the very end for the Finger Lakes East baseball title. The Newark Reds and the Geneva Panthers look to be in that conversation all season long.
On a gorgeous Saturday morning, a late error helped lift Newark (5-1, 5-1) over Geneva (2-2, 2-2) by a final score of 5-4.
“It was a wild game,” Newark head coach Michael McGavisk said after the win. “We jumped out to an early lead. That was exciting because we didn’t score last game out. It was nice to see the guys score four runs. Unfortunately, we didn’t score again until late into the game. It was a back-and-forth game. I thought Geneva had the advantage late but our kids hung in there. They stayed and battled and pulled it out.”
Newark junior Jacob Rodriguez picked up the win in relief while senior Kyle Wood came in late for the save.
Geneva senior Wyatt Patchett suffered the loss after junior Jamie Wooster started the contest.
Newark senior Julius Teabout led off the ballgame and roped a double down the left field line on the first pitch he saw. Newark continued to pour on the offense and loaded the bases with one out. Junior Zach Herd stepped into the box and hit a single that plated the first two runs.
Later in the inning, Rodriguez connected on an RBI-groundout to make it a 3-0 lead.
Wooster attempted to pick off Rodriguez at first base but threw it away, allowing the runner on third base to score and make it a 4-0 start for the Reds.
Teabout, who started the game on the mound for Newark, surrendered a walk in the bottom half of the first inning but a double play helped him face the minimum and the first inning came to an end.
Wooster bounced back in the next inning for the Panthers and retiring the next 12 batters after the first-inning trouble.
“Jamie had a heck of a game,” Geneva head coach Jason Michaels said after the game about Wooster’s start. “He came back after a tough first inning and battled. He really stepped up and fought hard to stay out there. I couldn’t say enough about how well he pitched today.”
Geneva scored its first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning as sophomore Travis Arno led off with a triple after the Reds’ right fielder failed to make the diving catch.
Wooster then hit an RBI-groundout to second base to get Arno, cutting the deficit to 4-1.
Geneva got runners on the corner with 1-out in both the third and fourth innings but Teabout worked out of trouble in both situations to maintain a 4-1 Reds lead.
“He is just an outstanding young man,” McGavisk added of Teabout outing. “You can always count on him as our pitcher and top hitter. He’s a great leader through his actions and words. He just gives a hundred-percent every time he goes out there and gives us a chance to win. I can’t say enough about Julius.”
Geneva continued to attack when sophomore Gavin Brignall knocked home junior Troy Snook to cut the deficit to 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Patchett stepped up next and ripped an RBI-double to left center to bring home Brignall and make it a 4-3 ballgame.
After two passed balls, Patchett made it back around to score and knotted the game up at 4-apiece.
The game remained tied with one out in the top of the seventh inning when Patchett came in to pitch.
After getting the second out of the inning Patchett gave up a triple to Wood, who drove it into right center.
Junior Gabriel Caraballo was next up to hit for Newark with two outs. Craballo struck out swinging on a ball in the dirt. In at catcher, Brignall quickly snatched the ball and fired to first base. Wooster was unable to corral the throw, allowing Wood to score the game-winning run from third.
Wood came in to pitch in the bottom of the seventh inning with runners on first and second and one out.
Geneva sophomore Lucas Springer came up later in the bottom of the seventh with two outs and the bases loaded.
On a 2-2 pitch, Springer flew out deep to Newark senior right fielder Jacob Stalker to end the ballgame.
“We have a good group, we have a strong group, they’re connected, they play well together. Moving forward, we’re going to be tough to beat,” Michaels added of his team after four games into the season.