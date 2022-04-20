GORHAM — A decision was reached on Monday night to cancel the varsity baseball season at Marcus Whitman High School.
The decision, confirmed by athletic director Paul Lahue, was a result of too small of a roster to support a varsity squad. The Wildcats were scheduled to play their first game of the varsity season Wednesday at home against Honeoye. That game along with all other games scheduled throughout the season will result in no-contests rather than forfeits.
Players that did go out for the varsity team remain eligible to join other spring rosters such as lacrosse, track & field or tennis.