CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Mynderse Academy baseball team came out slow to start this 2022 season, which included a loss against Midlakes back on April 25.
On Friday afternoon, the Blue Devils got their revenge over the Screaming Eagles with a wild, 14-10 victory.
Everything looked wrapped up early as Mynderse stormed out to a 9-0 lead after a nine-run second inning. That didn’t stop Midlakes from putting their heads down as they battled back and would eventually knot the game up at 10-all after five innings of play.
It wasn’t until the top of sixth inning, when sophomore Jake Prayne connected a two-out pitch to left center that scored two runs and put his Blue Devils up for good at 12-10.
“It’s was a battle,” Mynderse head coach Charlie Foster said after the win. “(Midlakes) is a very well-coached team; they come out, they hit the ball. We were able to stay composed and stay within ourselves, which is very tough, especially when you’re up 9-0 then all of sudden its (10-10).
“Jack Prayne with the huge two-out, two-run RBI — that was a huge turning point for us especially after they just tied it at 10.”
“It felt good,” Prayne said on the clutch base knock. “Earlier in the season I was going through a little bit of a slump — our team was going into a slump — it’s nice to pick things back up and hit again.”
Senior Morgen Major got the start for the Blue Devils on Friday. His senior teammate D.J. Bruni got the win on the mound after pitching the final four innings in relief and striking out four Screaming Eagles.
Mynderse (7-6, 5-5) was on point at the plate all game long as five different Blue Devils recorded multi-hit games. Senior Will Korzeniewski led the Blue Devils offense by going 4-for-4 with two runs batted in.
“Right now, I think that we have not played our best baseball yet,” Foster said. “I think we are capable of playing better baseball. I think we will show some more heart and determination.
“I started to see a lot more leadership today. Will Korzeniewski — especially today — he took some leadership roles. Morgen (Major) battled, he struggled in the first couple innings, but he battled through. Same thing with D.J. Bruni. He could not at one point find the strike zone today, but he still wanted to finish it. That’s that senior leadership that’s starting to pull through.”
The nine-run second inning was set by an RBI single by Bruni to make it a 3-0 lead. Three batters later, junior Jaydan Ryrko smacked a grand slam that sneaked around the left-field foul pole to extend the lead to 7-0.
“We’re rolling in the second half of the season,” Ryrko said. “We need to keep boosting our confidence heading into sectionals.”
The inning was capped by senior Erick Guevara Cordero’s two-run triple.
“Right now we’re starting to pick things up,” Ryrko said. “It just feels good to keep winning ballgames.”
“I have all the confidence in the world in this team. I think we can make it far in sectionals as long as we keep playing the way we are,” Prayne added.
Midlakes sophomore Kyle Kumkey started the game, but it was junior Nathan Laird who took the loss after giving up the hit to Prayne in the sixth inning. Laird fanned three over two innings in relief.
The Screaming Eagles (5-10, 3-8) did not give up at any point in this game despite there being a chance at a mercy rule early on.
After chipping away with four runs in the third inning, it was a big six-run bottom half of the fifth inning that made the home faithful cheer.
“It was something that we didn’t expect because it was something we quite haven’t seen yet this year,” Midlakes head coach Jesson Wolfe said about his team’s fight. “We decided that today that we were either going to come out an lay an egg or we’re going to come out and we’re going to fight. They decided to fight, and I couldn’t be any more proud of them.”
After Midlakes’ first two batters of the fifth inning both popped up to Bruni at the pitcher’s mound, a two-out rally began.
Screaming Eagles senior Anthony Cooper hit a one-bounce chopper over the Blue Devils third baseman’s head that allow junior John DeBoover to come up with the bases loaded, representing as the tying run.
DeBoover crushed a ball down the left-field line that trickled all the way into the corner. Guevara Cordero, who was playing left field at the time, made his way over to the ball but fell in agony and could not make attempt to get the ball back into the infield.
The center fielder, Prayne, had to run all the way over to the corner, but by the time he got the ball back into the infield, DeBoover was on his way home on a game-tying, inside-the-park grand slam.
Cordero would leave the game after finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs at the plate. Cooper and DeBoover led the Screaming Eagles offense on Friday with two hits a piece.
Midlakes did have one last chance in the bottom of the seventh inning when they loaded the bases up once again as Bruni just needed one more out to seal the victory.
Junior Noah Frere was up for the Screaming Eagles at the time representing as the tying run. Bruni only needed three pitches to retire Frere as he flew out to sophomore right fielder Max Santana to end the ball game.
“This team is on our way up,” Wolfe said on his team for the remainder of the season. “This year has definitely been a roller coaster. We’ve had some injuries, guys down, sickness has guys out, but we’re absolutely on our way back up.”