GENEVA — The Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders baseball team let their play slightly slip after a 9-0 start to the season. Meanwhile, the Geneva Panthers looked to win their second game over the Red Raiders to continue their push for the Finger Lakes East title.
Pal-Mac (10-2, 9-2) used extra innings to propel themselves past Geneva (7-4, 7-4) by a final score of 4-2 to end their two-game skid
Red Raiders’ starting pitcher, right-handed Chris Finocchario Jr., picked up the win after the junior pitched an outstanding complete game, allowing two runs with six strikeouts.
“He did an awesome job,” Pal-Mac head coach Bryan Rodman stated about Finocchario Jr.’s outing. “He’s been preparing very hard for years for a game like this. I thought he threw well, his defense behind him played extremely well. He had like 40 pitches going into the sixth inning for him to just force weak contact was awesome. I can’t couldn’t ask for anymore out of him.”
Geneva right-hander Michael Bowler fell victim in a pitcher duel after the senior hurled seven-plus innings, allowing four runs with 10 strikeouts.
In the bottom of the first inning senior Wyatt Patchett snuck a hit past the Red Raiders shortstop for the first base runner of the game from the two-spot in the lineup.
After a double by junior Bryant Santiago, sophomore Gavin Brignall hit a sac fly to right field to give Geneva the 1-0 lead.
Pal-Mac found its first run of the game in the top of the third inning without getting a hit.
Bowler’s retired the first eight batters of the game until Pal-Mac freshman Isiah Stephens walked with two outs in the inning.
After Bowler’s second balk of the game and a hit by pitch, Pal-Mac junior Paul Goodness hit a dribbler to third baseman Santiago, who threw a one-bouncer over to junior first basemen Jamie Wooster. Wooster could not corral the throw and the Red Raiders scored on the error to knot the game up at 1 apiece.
Bowler was able to get out of the two-out rally with just the one run as Paul’s younger brother, Ian Goodness, lined out to Geneva second basemen Kevin Bucklin with the bases loaded to end the top of the third inning in a 1-1 tie.
Then Bowler and Finocchario Jr. settled in well on the mound and the game flew by, completing six innings in just over an hour.
In the top of the seventh inning, Bowler struck out sophomore Noah Brooks with a runner on third to keep it a 1-1 game. Geneva went 1-2-3 in the bottom half of the seventh and the game went into extra innings with Bowler’s no-hitter still intact despite multiple base runners from the Red Raiders lineup.
In the top half of the eighth inning, Paul Goodness broke-up the no-hit bid with a single followed by junior Alex Wootton making it back-to-back singles up the middle for Pal-Mac.
Goodness moved to third on a wild pitch, and Wootton followed by stealing second. Another wild pitch evaded Patchett behind the plate, who struggled to find the ball immediately, allowing Goodness to score the go-ahead run.
Ian Goodness — who was at-bat — knocked a ball to right field to help score Wootton for an important insurance run and a 3-1 Red Raiders lead.
“You have to tip your cap to Pal-Mac,” Geneva head coach Jason Michaels stated after the tough extra inning loss. “(Chris Finocchario Jr.) pitched a well-rounded game. They made the plays. They played well. It was a tough one with it being a pitchers’ duel back and forth.”
Ian Goodness’ single signaled the end of Bowler’s outing due to reaching the maximum pitch count.
“Bowler pitched an outstanding game. He gave us a chance to win,” Michaels said on his starter’s outing. “He really is a strong leader on the mound. I’m proud of his performance.”
The insurance runs continued in the top of eighth inning for Pal-Mac and they came in handy, as Geneva was able to find one run in the bottom of the eighth inning.
“We struggled the last two games so this was big one for us to bounce back from (and) get back on the horse to keep playing better baseball,” Rodman added on his team going forward toward sectionals. “I think we’re excited to where we are right now.”