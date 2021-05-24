WATERLOO — These final two weeks of the regular season are going to help teams prepare for sectionals. The Clyde-Savannah Golden Eagles and the Waterloo Indians are two teams that are still trying to fine tune their squads heading toward the postseason.
On Saturday afternoon Waterloo (5-6) took control of the game from the start to mercy-rule Clyde-Savannah (1-10) by a final score of 14-0.
“It was a great day for Senior Day,” Waterloo head coach Dan McGuane said after the big win. “Kids played well, they put the ball in play. We ran the bases well, defense looked good. Just an all around good game.”
Waterloo honored the Golden Eagles’ three seniors and the Indians’ five seniors prior to first pitch.
“They’ve been a part of the program for six years, all of them have played all the way up from modified through varsity,” McGuane said of his senior group. “I’m very happy for them, they’ve been good leaders throughout the years and I’m very proud of them.”
One of those seniors, Nehemiah Williams was the winning pitcher as the righthander posted three shutout innings.
Golden Eagle senior pitcher Steven Dunn suffered the loss.
Williams gave up a pair of hits up the middle to Clyde-Savannah eighth-grader Max Waldron and sophomore Tim Henry with one out in the top half of the first inning but worked out of trouble, preventing the Golden Eagles from scoring.
In the bottom of the first, Waterloo sophomore Casey Burcroff knocked a double to left center to set up the Indians’ offense. Two batters later, senior Nicholas Smith looped a hit to left to give Waterloo a 1-0 lead.
The Indians would score their next five runs without putting the ball in play.
With two outs in the bottom of the second inning and a 6-0 lead, Waterloo freshman Devin Mulvey-Salerno crushed a ball to the left center field fence and raced his way around the base path for a 2-run inside-the-park home run to give Waterloo an 8-0 lead.
“We’re a young team without a lot of experience so we’re just trying to get better every game,” Clyde-Savannah head coach Dan Bonafede said. “Defense needs to improve. We don’t have a lot of pitching beyond a couple of guys so we’re just trying new guys out here and there. I thought Detrick Rose who we put in at the end — it was his first appearance — he got us through the inning with a little help from Waterloo by being a class act but he got us through the inning okay. We’re looking at little things here and there. Good at-bats, good innings and we’ll try to put it all together at some point.”
Burcroff and freshman Hayden Linehan came into pitch the final two innings as Waterloo cruised all afternoon long.
“We got a couple of winnable games on the schedule, at least one’s that we can be competitive in,” Bonafede stated on his team going forward. “We’ll try to keep putting our best foot forward every time. Try to be better than the last time we face somebody. Just try and keep going for the win whenever we can and hopefully good things will come around.”